Ole Miss Defeats Temple
Setting a season high with 46 rebounds while holding their opponent to their lowest field goal percentage on the year, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Temple in the SJB Pavilion on Saturday 63-55. The defenses shined early as the Rebels (8-3) and Owls (6-6) missed a combined nine shots before the first media timeout, with the home team owning a 4-3 lead through the first four and a half minutes of action. Later in the opening half, Temple took a 17-9 lead on Ole Miss with 8:14 before the midway break, the largest deficit the Rebels faced on the evening. After Ole Miss pulled within one point on a pair of free throws fromDaeshun Ruffin with six seconds before the halftime buzzer, the visitors were able to add a last-second layup to lead 27-24 at the break.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to Temple
Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to the Temple Owls. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (7-3) looks to rebound against their second AAC opponent after falling to UCF 72-61 on Wednesday night.
Familiar Favorites, Fresh Faces Featured at UM Books and Bears
Like Black Friday without the hassle, dozens of books, dolls, electronics and even bicycles went home as employees of the University of Mississippi Facilities Management Department gathered to give and receive items Friday (Dec. 16) in the 25th annual Books and Bears distribution. The ballroom of the Gertrude C. Ford...
Graphene Research Highlighted at Global Conference
A team from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering recently joined more than 3,000 researchers, government officials and industry leaders from around the world at the second annual PUZZLE X conference. Held Nov. 14-17 in Spain, the event focuses on frontier technologies and their potential to create a more...
Lafayette County School District Announces Teacher, Admin of the Year
The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year Thursday. The Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The Administrator of the Year is James Everett, the principal of Lafayette Middle School. Staff report.
State News: UMMC, BCBSMS Reach Agreement
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. Effective now, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
Water Valley Man Charged with Statutory Rape
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Oxford Police Department was notified by the hospital that they had a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley was arrested on Dec. 15 for statutory rape. He was given a bond of $30,000 by...
