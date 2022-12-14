Read full article on original website
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
WSAZ
One dead after shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ)One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting was reported to 911 just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along County Road 32. Deputies found a female lying face up in the parking lot of...
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
sciotopost.com
Amish Juvenile Dies in Buggy Crash Involving Car in Southern Ohio
Rio Grande, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Friday December 16, 2022 at 4:52PM. The crash occurred on State Route 325 involving an Amish horse and buggy and a Ford Escape. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck...
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
Crews battle fire in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview. It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd. Right now, it is not clear how the fire started. As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
wchsnetwork.com
Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death
MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
WSAZ
Child dies from their injuries after crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -A child has died from their injuries after a crash on Friday involving an Amish horse and buggy. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck in the rear end by...
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
WSAZ
Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
