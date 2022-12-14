ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

One dead after shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ)One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting was reported to 911 just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along County Road 32. Deputies found a female lying face up in the parking lot of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Firefighters battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview. It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd. Right now, it is not clear how the fire started. As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
RUTLAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death

MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
MILTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Two killed in Prestonsburg crash

PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Child dies from their injuries after crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -A child has died from their injuries after a crash on Friday involving an Amish horse and buggy. Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck in the rear end by...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
MILTON, WV

