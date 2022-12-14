Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Analysis of Chicopee Schools’ MCAS scores show it will take 3-5 years to recover from COVID-disrupted learning
CHICOPEE – Looking at the standardized test scores and other data from the last school year one of the things that stood out was attendance, or the lack of it. “Our most concerning issue…is chronic absenteeism,” Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis said. “Four out of 10 students are chronically absent and if they are not here we cannot teach them.”
Forget per-pupil spending, here’s the number to use to compare Mass. schools, experts say
In the state of Massachusetts — an often-touted leader in education — school spending fluctuates significantly by geography from district to district. But what conclusions can be drawn from those different spending levels?. The answer is complex, but understanding it involves looking at the correct statistic. Per-pupil spending...
Better child care access is crucial education goal (Editorial)
The modern needs of parents with young children cannot be met with outdated systems. Nowhere is that more true than in early education, where studies illustrate that an early start provides a foundation that will benefit students throughout their years in school. Providing child care for low-income families is not...
‘Sky is the limit’ for 1st graduate of novel Springfield court program
For a moment, the typically somber atmosphere of Courtroom 2 in Springfield District Court broke with an air of celebration as a unique legal proceeding came to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon. Hampden County prosecutors and defense counsel alike had reason to celebrate as an ambitious endeavor spearheaded by District...
Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
In 100th year, Toy for Joy keeps up with changing tastes in toys
What were America’s most popular toys a century ago?. As the annual Toy for Joy campaign marks its 100th year, it holds an important place in Western Massachusetts history. It’s a vastly different world and society in the 2020s than the 1920s. What hasn’t changed is that Toy...
Longmeadow’s Ada Grant, Southwick’s Matthew Coviello among top performers in PVIAC Track & Field Week 2
NORTHAMPTON — After working through an injury from the cross country season, Longmeadow’s Ada Grant was one of her team’s leaders during a highly successful day for the Lancers in Week 2 of the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s track and field season at Smith College.
Springfield firefighters to host toy giveaway
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s Fire Department and the International Association of Firefighters Local 648 will be hosting a toy distribution for families in need. The distribution will take place between 6 and 9 p.m., Monday, at Station 8 on 33 Eastern Ave. and the Carew Street Fire House, 1212 Carew St., fire officials said.
How much snow fell in Massachusetts? See local totals in towns and cities
A winter storm battered the commonwealth Friday, pummeling much of the state with heavy rain but also dropping as much as 18 inches of snow on parts of Western Massachusetts, forecasters said. The highest snowfall amounts were reported in Western Massachusetts, according to snowfall totals reported to the National Weather...
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs
WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
In Clinton’s downtown, more than half the businesses are women-owned
Last month, the town of Clinton held a joint ribbon cutting for three new businesses that opened up right next to each other on High Street. While the event was exciting on its own, what made it more unique was that all three businesses are owned by women. In Clinton,...
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 11 to Dec 17. There were 36 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 792-square-foot home on Fern Street in Florence that sold for $374,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
What are the most 10 common days of the year for house fires?
Thanksgiving each year comes with a grave warning from fire safety officials at all levels of government: it is — by far — the most dangerous day of the year for house fires. As the holiday approaches, fire departments across the country demonstrate just how dangerous incorrectly deep...
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
Westfield residents, councilors skeptical of proposed City Charter changes
WESTFIELD — A public hearing on seven of the 20 topics being discussed by the City Council’s ad-hoc Charter Committee brought out more opposition than support, especially in extending the mayor’s term to four years. Councilor Dave Flaherty, the committee chair, said the committee chose to host...
Scoreboard: Ludlow boys ice hockey scores seven, defeats South Hadley & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four different players scored twice in the match between Ludlow boys ice hockey and South Hadley on Saturday. 10 goals were scored in total, as the Lions came out on top, 7-3.
Westfield City Council approves labor contract with police patrol officers
WESTFIELD — After a year of negotiations and arbitration, the City Council last week approved the recently signed Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition Succession Agreement for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. In presenting it to the council on Dec. 15 for a vote, Councilor Brent Bean II said...
