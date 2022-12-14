ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Analysis of Chicopee Schools’ MCAS scores show it will take 3-5 years to recover from COVID-disrupted learning

CHICOPEE – Looking at the standardized test scores and other data from the last school year one of the things that stood out was attendance, or the lack of it. “Our most concerning issue…is chronic absenteeism,” Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis said. “Four out of 10 students are chronically absent and if they are not here we cannot teach them.”
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary

Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield firefighters to host toy giveaway

SPRINGFIELD – The city’s Fire Department and the International Association of Firefighters Local 648 will be hosting a toy distribution for families in need. The distribution will take place between 6 and 9 p.m., Monday, at Station 8 on 33 Eastern Ave. and the Carew Street Fire House, 1212 Carew St., fire officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs

WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

