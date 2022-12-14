Read full article on original website
Jakobi Meyers explains what he was thinking on game-losing play vs. Raiders
Jakobi Meyers committed a baffling, costly mistake at the end of the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders, throwing a backwards pass that got picked off and returned for a game-winning touchdown. He explained what he was thinking after the game.
Zach Wilson’s bright spots can’t hide fact he doesn’t look like franchise QB
Under the Thursday night lights at MetLife Stadium, Jets fans will get an up close and personal look at what a young, developing franchise quarterback looks like. Unfortunately Trevor Lawrence will be throwing passes for the visiting Jaguars. Zach Wilson? He’ll likely be starting once again for the home team, unless the Jets and/or Mike White can find a medical professional who thinks it’s a good idea to expose the man’s battered rib cage to the naked brutality of the game. Maybe Wilson will light it up against Jacksonville and start a sudden run of prosperity that extends into next season and...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
New York Giants Take 14-3 Halftime Lead Over Washington
Giants defense, offense come through on the scoreboard.
Pirates get OF Connor Joe from Rockies for prospect Nick Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.
Wolves post club-record 150 points, thump slumping Bulls
Anthony Edwards scored 28 of his season-high 37 points in the second half as the host Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away
Peyton Manning Shares Bizarre Bill Belichick Story Involving Pamela Anderson on MNF
Bill Belichick isn't really known for his humor, or for being a player's coach. But if this story is to be believed, he had one or the other on his mind when selecting long-snapper David Binn to the 2007 Pro Bowl. The big question right now is whether or not...
