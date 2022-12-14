3 arrested after stolen vehicle crash in Moraine

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Moraine Police have arrested 3 people for stealing a car, and investigators say the vehicle may be connected to a string of thefts in the Dayton area.

The Moraine Police Department got word of the stolen vehicle at a local carwash. As officers approached the car, it took off, leading police on a chase. The suspects then crashed into another car, got out and attempted to flee. They were then apprehended by police.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen vehicle was Tolie Pate Jr., 23. He faces felony charges of two counts of failure to comply and receiving stolen property, according to Montgomery Jail records. He has also been charged one misdemeanor count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Jalen Barnes, 18, has been charged with one felony of improper handling of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business.

A third suspect has not yet been identified, according to Moraine Police.

All three men are suspected to be in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township, but it could not be confirmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.