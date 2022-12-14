Read full article on original website
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS
Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
Darlene D. Sujecki, 63
Darlene D. Sujecki of Calverton on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was born on Dec. 17, 1958 in Riverhead to Norman and Patricia (Cunningham) Webster. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She was vice president of production at Van de Wetering Greenhouses. Her hobbies included crafts,...
Victor Joseph Zupo, 80
Victor Joseph Zupo of Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. He was 80 years old. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, Father Peter Garry will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. The family will also be hosting a celebration of his life in the future.
Mary C. Darden, 96
Mary C. Darden of Riverhead died on Dec. 10, 2022 at her home. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Riverhead to Harry and Eunice (Bess) Nelson. She attended Riverhead High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School. Her hobby was her family.
Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’
The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
Navy to update community on restoration of former Grumman site at virtual meeting Wednesday
The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.
Town Board honors Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 90 years of service
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is celebrating its 90th Anniversary this year. The Town Board saluted the organization, which supports the volunteer fire department, at the board’s regular meeting yesterday at Riverhead Town Hall. Auxiliary President Kelli Naugles, Auxiliary Chaplain Kathy Berezny and several other members of the...
Bertha A. Wilcenski, 95
Bertha A. Wilcenski of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 95 years old. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Aquebogue to Frank and Justine (Ruskowski) Doroski. She worked as a homemaker. Her hobbies were bowling and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband...
Irma Strimban, 93
Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Disabled Riverhead combat veteran receives service medals 55 years after coming home from Vietnam
Christmas came early this year for disabled Vietnam War combat veteran Thomas Kurpetski of Riverhead. More than half a century after his service, the Marine Corps lance corporal today received the medals he earned during his service in Vietnam. A contingent of fellow VFW members surprised him at his Elton Street home to present him with seven medals and a ribbon rack displayed in a shadow box.
Southampton swears in new police chief
The Southampton Police Department has a new chief. Former Captain James Kiernan was appointed and sworn in as the town’s top law enforcement officer during a special Town Board meeting Thursday. Kiernan, who received a unanimous vote by the board, replaces Chief Steven Skrynecki, who died in October after...
Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police
A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Helen M. Goff, 68
Helen M. Goff of Riverhead died on Dec. 4, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 68 years old. She was born on May 13, 1954 in Riverhead to Myron and Helen (Givens) Nelson. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She worked as a cashier at OTB, as a...
Mary C. Reichert, 83
Mary C. Reichert of Southold died on Dec. 12, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held during the evening visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Andrew Bradice. A final farewell will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
This holiday season, live by the Golden Rule. If you’re sick, wear a mask in public spaces
We and almost everybody we know have been sick with something in the past three weeks. And it sucks. Fever, congestion, a wicked sore throat, persistent cough. A bad cold that just does not want to let go. So we’re here to say something that nobody who has lived the...
Agreement for ice rink at town park in Calverton being revised to ensure it complies with state law
Plans for an indoor NHL-sized hockey rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton have hit a snag over whether the proposed agreement between Riverhead Town and the nonprofit Peconic Hockey Foundation runs afoul of state law. Once municipally owned land is dedicated as parkland, it can’t be used for any...
Students voice concerns, new middle school assistant principal hired: school board wrap-up
Students at Riverhead High School raised their concerns about the lack of after school bus transportation and the building’s overcrowded hallways to the Board of Education during its meeting yesterday. Student representative Michelle Nunez said there are only buses for after school transportation at 4:15 p.m., although most clubs...
Public comment period begins for HK Ventures supplemental impact statement
The supplemental environmental impact assessment for a proposed 412,000-square-foot industrial park on Middle Country Road in Calverton is now available on the town’s website for public review and comment. H.K. Ventures, the developer of the proposed 30-acre industrial park, was directed by the Riverhead Planning Board in October to...
