The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.

