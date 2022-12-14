ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

riverheadlocal

Around Town December 18

The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS

Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Darlene D. Sujecki, 63

Darlene D. Sujecki of Calverton on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was born on Dec. 17, 1958 in Riverhead to Norman and Patricia (Cunningham) Webster. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She was vice president of production at Van de Wetering Greenhouses. Her hobbies included crafts,...
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Victor Joseph Zupo, 80

Victor Joseph Zupo of Southold died on Dec. 16, 2022. He was 80 years old. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, Father Peter Garry will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. The family will also be hosting a celebration of his life in the future.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Mary C. Darden, 96

Mary C. Darden of Riverhead died on Dec. 10, 2022 at her home. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Riverhead to Harry and Eunice (Bess) Nelson. She attended Riverhead High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School. Her hobby was her family.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek Little Flower ‘frequent runaway’

The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 15, who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Friday afternoon without permission. Autumn is described as an American Indian female, height 5′-5″, weight 220 lbs., light complexion, brown eyes, with short orange/pink...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Navy to update community on restoration of former Grumman site at virtual meeting Wednesday

The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Bertha A. Wilcenski, 95

Bertha A. Wilcenski of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 95 years old. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Aquebogue to Frank and Justine (Ruskowski) Doroski. She worked as a homemaker. Her hobbies were bowling and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Irma Strimban, 93

Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Disabled Riverhead combat veteran receives service medals 55 years after coming home from Vietnam

Christmas came early this year for disabled Vietnam War combat veteran Thomas Kurpetski of Riverhead. More than half a century after his service, the Marine Corps lance corporal today received the medals he earned during his service in Vietnam. A contingent of fellow VFW members surprised him at his Elton Street home to present him with seven medals and a ribbon rack displayed in a shadow box.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Southampton swears in new police chief

The Southampton Police Department has a new chief. Former Captain James Kiernan was appointed and sworn in as the town’s top law enforcement officer during a special Town Board meeting Thursday. Kiernan, who received a unanimous vote by the board, replaces Chief Steven Skrynecki, who died in October after...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police

A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
FLANDERS, NY
riverheadlocal

Helen M. Goff, 68

Helen M. Goff of Riverhead died on Dec. 4, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 68 years old. She was born on May 13, 1954 in Riverhead to Myron and Helen (Givens) Nelson. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She worked as a cashier at OTB, as a...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Mary C. Reichert, 83

Mary C. Reichert of Southold died on Dec. 12, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held during the evening visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Andrew Bradice. A final farewell will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

