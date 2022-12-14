Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Does the Justin Turner signing signal the end of Rafael Devers in Boston?
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, but does the move spell the end for Rafael Devers in Beantown?. According to ESPN's Joon Lee, the answer, for now, is no. Per Lee, the Red Sox plan to use Turner primarily as a designated hitter and first baseman, with Devers still manning third base.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night
Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and...
Wolves post club-record 150 points, thump slumping Bulls
Anthony Edwards scored 28 of his season-high 37 points in the second half as the host Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away
Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry
Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110
Raiders' Jones snags Patriots' lateral for walk-off win
Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 95, Boston 92
ORLANDO (95) Banchero 9-21 7-9 31, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, M.Wagner 2-8 6-6 11, F.Wagner 5-15 1-1 12, Fultz 3-10 2-2 8, Schofield 5-7 0-0 13, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 3-7 0-0 7, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 17-19 95. BOSTON (92) Brown 10-25...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 77, OAKLAND 57
Percentages: FG .359, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Townsend 3-5, Price 1-3, Lampman 1-12, Hervey 0-1, Parker 0-2, Shepherd 0-2, Watts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conway). Turnovers: 10 (Lampman 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Townsend 2, Price). Steals: 3 (Lampman 3). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT
Hou_Quitoriano 8 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:01. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:42. Key Plays: Mills 34 pass to C.Moore; Mills 17 pass to Burkhead on 3rd-and-9. Houston 7, Kansas City 0. Second Quarter. KC_McKinnon 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:27. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Key...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 77, Pittsburgh 53
LOUISVILLE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Van Lith 3-5, Carr 2-4, Walker 1-1, Russell 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 1, Dixon 1) Turnovers: 20 (Dixon 4, Van Lith 4, Carr 2, Cochran 2, Jones 2, Konno 2, Russell 2, Brown 1, Harris 1) Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Rutgers 64, New Orleans 56
NEW ORLEANS (1-7) Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Francois 3-12 0-0 7, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, Luu-Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Pryor 5-13 3-4 16, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 2-3 7, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Gipson 2-8 0-0 6, Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 5-7 56. RUTGERS (6-8) Cornwell...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 79, UNC-Greensboro 55
FLORIDA (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Rimdal 2-5, Dut 0-1, Deans 0-3, Rickards 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 3, Rickards 1) Turnovers: 13 (Tal.Wyche 3, Kyle 2, Deans 2, Rickards 2, Warren 2, Dut 1, Tat.Wyche 1) Steals: 7 (Dut 3, Rimdal 2, Rickards 1,...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN MICHIGAN 79, DETROIT MERCY 77
Percentages: FG .388, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Davis 5-12, Oliver 2-6, Anderson 2-10, Moss 1-1, Tankersley 1-1, Phillips 1-2, Jones 0-1, Liddell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Liddell). Turnovers: 16 (Davis 6, Liddell 3, Oliver 3, Anderson 2, Moss 2). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA STATE 75, RHODE ISLAND 66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas). Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones). Steals:...
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion
Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the Cardinals' game against Denver early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down
Comments / 0