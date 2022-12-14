ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Does the Justin Turner signing signal the end of Rafael Devers in Boston?

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, but does the move spell the end for Rafael Devers in Beantown?. According to ESPN's Joon Lee, the answer, for now, is no. Per Lee, the Red Sox plan to use Turner primarily as a designated hitter and first baseman, with Devers still manning third base.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Orlando 95, Boston 92

ORLANDO (95) Banchero 9-21 7-9 31, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, M.Wagner 2-8 6-6 11, F.Wagner 5-15 1-1 12, Fultz 3-10 2-2 8, Schofield 5-7 0-0 13, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 3-7 0-0 7, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 17-19 95. BOSTON (92) Brown 10-25...
BOISE STATE 77, OAKLAND 57

Percentages: FG .359, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Townsend 3-5, Price 1-3, Lampman 1-12, Hervey 0-1, Parker 0-2, Shepherd 0-2, Watts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conway). Turnovers: 10 (Lampman 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Townsend 2, Price). Steals: 3 (Lampman 3). Technical Fouls:...
Kansas City 30, Houston 24, OT

Hou_Quitoriano 8 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 1:01. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:42. Key Plays: Mills 34 pass to C.Moore; Mills 17 pass to Burkhead on 3rd-and-9. Houston 7, Kansas City 0. Second Quarter. KC_McKinnon 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:27. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Key...
Louisville 77, Pittsburgh 53

LOUISVILLE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Van Lith 3-5, Carr 2-4, Walker 1-1, Russell 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 1, Dixon 1) Turnovers: 20 (Dixon 4, Van Lith 4, Carr 2, Cochran 2, Jones 2, Konno 2, Russell 2, Brown 1, Harris 1) Steals: 5...
Rutgers 64, New Orleans 56

NEW ORLEANS (1-7) Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Francois 3-12 0-0 7, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, Luu-Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Pryor 5-13 3-4 16, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 2-3 7, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Gipson 2-8 0-0 6, Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 5-7 56. RUTGERS (6-8) Cornwell...
Florida 79, UNC-Greensboro 55

FLORIDA (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Rimdal 2-5, Dut 0-1, Deans 0-3, Rickards 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 3, Rickards 1) Turnovers: 13 (Tal.Wyche 3, Kyle 2, Deans 2, Rickards 2, Warren 2, Dut 1, Tat.Wyche 1) Steals: 7 (Dut 3, Rimdal 2, Rickards 1,...
EASTERN MICHIGAN 79, DETROIT MERCY 77

Percentages: FG .388, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Davis 5-12, Oliver 2-6, Anderson 2-10, Moss 1-1, Tankersley 1-1, Phillips 1-2, Jones 0-1, Liddell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Liddell). Turnovers: 16 (Davis 6, Liddell 3, Oliver 3, Anderson 2, Moss 2). Steals: 8...
GEORGIA STATE 75, RHODE ISLAND 66

Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas). Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett,...
NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62

Percentages: FG .435, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones). Steals:...
