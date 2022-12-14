The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, but does the move spell the end for Rafael Devers in Beantown?. According to ESPN's Joon Lee, the answer, for now, is no. Per Lee, the Red Sox plan to use Turner primarily as a designated hitter and first baseman, with Devers still manning third base.

BOSTON, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO