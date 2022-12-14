ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Joint funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers

Funeral services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe have been announced for next week Wednesday, December 21st. It will be a joint service held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on 301 Blaize Avenue. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis police officer shot veterinarian who opened fire at Motel 6

The following report was published by our media partner, the Sun Herald. Please read more at www.sunherald.com. An Ocean Springs veterinarian initially suspected of killing herself after shooting two Bay St. Louis police officers was shot and killed by one of the officers during an exchange of gunfire before that officer fell to the ground with fatal injuries, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell told the Sun Herald on Thursday.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil

At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Woman who shot officers worked at local veterinarian clinic

Amy Anderson is the woman who shot and killed the two Bay St. Louis police officers. The officers had responded to a welfare check at a Motel 6 and approached Anderson, who was in her vehicle. We’re told there was a young girl in the vehicle with Anderson. After...
wxxv25.com

Homeless man charged in arson case in Latimer

A homeless man has been charged with arson in a case from Latimer. 56-year-old Randolph Marcellas Phillips was arrested Thursday on one count of arson. He is in the Jackson County jail. His bond was set at $10,000. Jackson County was searching for Phillips in relation to an arson case...
LATIMER, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Hospital delivering gifts to local nursing centers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Diamondhead. Memorial Hospital reached out to local nursing homes and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to ask what their needs were along with items on their wish lists. Once they received the lists, the items were written out and placed...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police Department gives five children Walmart shopping spree

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department headed out today to play Santa Claus for some kids in the community. Partnering with a couple of community members, three officers went down to the Walmart on Highway 49 to give five children with Boys and Girls Club a ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopping spree.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night

Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast Episcopal School offers Little Free Library to the public

Third graders at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach were so inspired by a book they read they decided to create a Little Free Library for those in the community. After reading Uma Krishnaswami’s book ‘Uncle and Me,’ which tells the story of a precocious girl who helps a community member after his lending library is shut down by the town’s mayor, the students came together and established a free-standing unit that is accessible to the general public seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Beau Rivage gives back to the local community

Beau River presented three nonprofit local agencies with checks while hosting their employee appreciation holiday party. Funds supporting the grants are the result of contributions made by Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts International employees. Agencies that received checks are De L’Epee Deaf Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mercy Housing...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Eugene Harmon retiring as Moss Point football coach and AD

Moss Point Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Eugene Harmon is set to retire effective today as first reported by our media partner the Sun Herald. In six years as head man of the Tigers, Harmon posted an overall record of 28-38 which is deceptive given their non-district strength of schedule.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Dealing with grief during the holiday season

While coping with grief or the loss of a loved one is always a day-to-day challenge, it can pose a bigger challenge during the holidays. The holidays are often thought of as a joyful time of the year, filled with sights and sounds of seasonal cheer. But for people trying to cope with the death of a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Buckley named superintendent of Catholic schools

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III has hired Dr. Matt Buckley as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Biloxi, effective June 1, 2023. Buckley is the current principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. He will succeed Dr. Michael Ladner, who served in the position from 2005 to 2018 and as an interim after Dr. Rhonda Clark left the position.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy