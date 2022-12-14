ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"

Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
Report: Ja Morant questioned official's integrity, crew chief says

Technical fouls leveled against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and leading to his ejection on Saturday night were for profanity toward an official and questioning an official's integrity, ESPN reported later in the night. Morant was tossed with 43 seconds left in the first half of the Grizzlies' 115-109 loss...
Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center

The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
