Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Dwyane Wade Says LeBron James Has Always Wanted To Break The All-Time Scoring Record
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James has been in the NBA for two decades and is still one of the best players in the league. Evidently, the soon to be 38-year-old has broken a plethora of records during his time in the NBA. Usually, when people talk about LeBron...
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Wolves post club-record 150 points, thump slumping Bulls
Anthony Edwards scored 28 of his season-high 37 points in the second half as the host Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Brunson scores 30, Knicks beat Pacers for 7th straight win
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-106 on Sunday for their NBA-best seventh consecutive victory.
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"
Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
Report: Ja Morant questioned official's integrity, crew chief says
Technical fouls leveled against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and leading to his ejection on Saturday night were for profanity toward an official and questioning an official's integrity, ESPN reported later in the night. Morant was tossed with 43 seconds left in the first half of the Grizzlies' 115-109 loss...
Joakim Noah Crashes Tom Thibodeau's Press Conference To Ask Hilarious Question About His Wedding
Joakim Noah and Tom Thibodeau have a great relationship after being together on the Chicago Bulls for so many years. The center and head coach were ready to help Derrick Rose take the team to the promised land but we all know how things ended up for that incredible team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Video: Brian Windhorst Hilariously Talks About Danny Green Potentially Getting Traded While Sitting Right Next To Him
We have officially crossed the December 15th mark, which means that the trade rumors will likely be heating up until the February trade deadline. There's no doubt that there will likely be a number of teams trying to make upgrades to their roster, and there are a number of solid players currently on the trade market.
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center
The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
