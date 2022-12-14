ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Angela Smith recognized for Excellence in Alumni Relations at GEAC Conference

AMERICUS – Angela Smith, alumni engagement specialist at Georgia Southwestern State University, received the Outstanding Excellence Award in Alumni Relations at the 2022 Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) Conference in Savannah, Ga. on November 17, 2022. Smith was nominated by her GSW colleague Chelsea Collins, director of marketing and communications, and voted on by fellow GEAC board members.
AMERICUS, GA
wtoc.com

BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
POOLER, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for cleaning

The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus

After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy