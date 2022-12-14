Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
WJCL
Chatham County, municipalities get one step closer to deciding how to spend your tax dollars
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County and its municipalities got one step closer on Friday to deciding how to spend your tax dollars. They need to come to an agreement before the end of the year regarding how revenue generated by the local option sales tax will be distributed.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 11 – 18, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. FOREST HEIGHTS COUNTRY CLUB. 3772 COUNTRY CLUB RD STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 678-0155. Permit Type: Food...
allongeorgia.com
2023 Shad Season Opens January 1, River Regulations for Altamaha and Savannah
Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Shad season will run through midnight Mar. 31, 2023. “Last year’s shad...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog
The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
Local organization offering free training for those interested in becoming tax preparers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA), a funded agency of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, is in need of volunteers to prepare free federal and state income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program serves to provide free tax services to low- […]
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Angela Smith recognized for Excellence in Alumni Relations at GEAC Conference
AMERICUS – Angela Smith, alumni engagement specialist at Georgia Southwestern State University, received the Outstanding Excellence Award in Alumni Relations at the 2022 Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) Conference in Savannah, Ga. on November 17, 2022. Smith was nominated by her GSW colleague Chelsea Collins, director of marketing and communications, and voted on by fellow GEAC board members.
Brooklet City Council votes unanimously to raise pay |Chief Roberts Retiring Dec. 30th
Brooklet City Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday night, December 15, 2022. The agenda item that drew out over 20 residents was an executive session regarding funding the Brooklet Police Department. In a story this week Grice Connect reported on how the police department had lost all...
WJCL
Top Golf competitor, Big Shots, coming to Pooler? City councilwoman says maybe
POOLER, Ga. — Top Golf competitor, Big Shots, could be coming to Pooler. The company has requested height variance for nets from Pooler City Council. In a Facebook post, Councilwoman Karen Williams says Big Shots Golf Driving Range is interested in building in Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway.
WJCL
Tanger Outlets, Broughton Street seeing high volume of last-minute holiday shoppers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Hanukkah beginning at sundown on Sunday and Christmas happening one week later, holiday shoppers filled stores on Saturday looking to snag some last-minute gifts. "Really just shopping last-minute for the family," said Bill Bull, who shopped at Broughton Street in Downtown Savannah. "I've been doing...
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
villages-news.com
Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for cleaning
The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus
After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
Residents upset over Effingham Parkway expansion: ‘It’s going to devalue our area completely’
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A quiet part of Effingham County will soon be one of the key pieces in a new parkway expansion. Residents who live on Forest Haven Drive said they moved to that part of town to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Jodi Wineman, a long-time resident of this […]
