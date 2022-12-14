ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa

Two suspects have been charged in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead in Azusa last week.

According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune , a prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Donna Beth Avenue and Renwick Road.

The mother of the victim told Eyewitness News her son, Alexander Padilla, was fatally shot.

Neighbors said the other person shot was the Padilla's 13-year-old brother, and they were going to visit their grandmother at an apartment complex. At last check, he's still recovering in the hospital.

A neighbor claimed her mother witnessed the shooting and said both brothers were confronted by gang members who asked the siblings who they were affiliated with. The brothers said they weren't affiliated with any gangs.

Friends and family members said the brothers were not gang members.

"These children are from nowhere. They're just trying to be good kids," said neighbor Carla Zamarripa, who knew the victim. "They were probably going to the store to get dinner for their grandma."

Heartbroken neighbors described Alexander as a loving person who would put others before himself.

"He made everybody laugh. He was a good kid," family friend Antoinette Moore said.

"He came into my job one time and helped me out. He wanted to make extra money for his mom's birthday," Zamarripa said. "He just has a heart of gold."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been established to help the victims' family.

