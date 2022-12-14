ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

NBC Miami

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Woman injured during shooting at coffee shop in Broward

COOPER CITY, Fla – Detectives are searching for the shooter who injured a woman in a coffee shop on Sunday in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9 a.m., to the Clutch Coffee at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City. BSO deputies with the robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Burglar ransacks Florida City smoke shop; business closes to repair damages

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A burglar’s smashing entrance has forced a business owner in Florida City to make a difficult decision. Surveillance video captured the subject, his face covered with a light colored handkerchief or bandanna, as he threw a brick at the storefront glass of Mellow Martian Smoke Shop, located along East Palm Drive, at around 4:20 a.m., Friday.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Barricaded man surrenders after hours of negotiations in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had barricaded himself in a Miami home for hours has surrendered to police. Police had closed off an area on the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street, Friday morning. Miami Police were called to the location on Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., in regards to...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
CORAL GABLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge

Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.  
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected thief that stole from Burlington store in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars. On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah. According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of...
HIALEAH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

