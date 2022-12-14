Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Click10.com
Woman injured during shooting at coffee shop in Broward
COOPER CITY, Fla – Detectives are searching for the shooter who injured a woman in a coffee shop on Sunday in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9 a.m., to the Clutch Coffee at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City. BSO deputies with the robbery...
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after armed robbery leads to shooting at Cooper City coffee shop
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery led to shots fired inside of a coffee shop in Cooper City, sending a woman to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar, located along the 9600 block of Stirling Road, Sunday morning.
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
WSVN-TV
SWAT negotiations underway after barricaded man threatens to harm self
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has barricaded himself in a Miami home. Police closed off an area near Northwest 15th and 53rd Street, Friday morning. On Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., Miami police were called to the location about a man who made threats to harm himself. SWAT officers on the...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Burglar ransacks Florida City smoke shop; business closes to repair damages
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A burglar’s smashing entrance has forced a business owner in Florida City to make a difficult decision. Surveillance video captured the subject, his face covered with a light colored handkerchief or bandanna, as he threw a brick at the storefront glass of Mellow Martian Smoke Shop, located along East Palm Drive, at around 4:20 a.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
‘Scheme to defraud’: Attorney of elderly couple allegedly swindled out of $18K by former pastor speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorney in the civil case of an elderly Northeast Miami-Dade couple allegedly conned out of thousands of dollars by a pastor from their church said the suspect stole the victims’ pension funds for years. Former pastor Yvonne Hampton-Barley is accused of preying on...
WSVN-TV
Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
WSVN-TV
Barricaded man surrenders after hours of negotiations in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had barricaded himself in a Miami home for hours has surrendered to police. Police had closed off an area on the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street, Friday morning. Miami Police were called to the location on Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., in regards to...
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
Housekeepers arrested for stabbing during fight at South Florida resort
Two housekeepers were arrested on Wednesday after stabbing each other during a fight over work at a South Florida resort.
Click10.com
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear. Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway. The sheriff's office said the officer suffered minor injuries. No word on the driver of the other vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected thief that stole from Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars. On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah. According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of...
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
WSVN-TV
11 Cooper City homes under boil water notice after crews repair main break
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have completed road repairs in Cooper City following a water main break that led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice for nearly a dozen homes. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews on...
