Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Occasional lake effect snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will be positioned north of the NY Thruway tonight, then slowly drift southward by daybreak Monday and continue into the afternoon. Highest snowfall accumulations expected north of the Thruway.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO