Effective: 2022-12-18 15:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 500 PM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Sandy Island Beach State Park and stretching inland along the Jefferson and Oswego county border and to the Tug Hill region. This band will settle slightly southward over the next hour, push northward slightly this early evening before settling southward through the mid to late evening hours. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield, Highmarket, Adams Center, Southwick Beach State Park, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Selkirk Shores State Park, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale and Greig. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 36 and 42. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO