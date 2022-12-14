Host: Pastor Jerry Cook

Guests: None

Topic: Politics & The Pulpit – Respect For Marriage Act, Liberal Gaslighting, And Discrimination In Progressive America – December 14, 2022

On this episode of Politics & The Pulpit, our host Pastor Jerry Cook from Freedoms Way Baptist Church discusses the Respect For Marriage Act, or as he calls it, “Disrepect” For Marriage Act, in addition to discrimination in today’s America.

Pastor Cook opens the show discussing the latest Twitter dump that reveals that republicans were shadowbanned on the social media site. This lends credence to the thought that the elections were potentially tampered with and that liberals had the upper hand on the platform. Next, Pastor Cook continues recapping the Respect For Marriage Act which was passed last week. He references tweets and statements from popular conservative figures such as Ben Shapiro and offers is own take on the ruling and its potential to ruin the sanctity of marriage.

In the second half, Pastor Cook discusses Progressive Discrimination, that against Bible believing Christians in today’s America. He discusses the group that was recently asked to leave a restaurant by the owner for fear that it would put his employee’s safety at risk. Pastor Cook poses, this is not a far cry from what the Respect For Marriage Act is looking to disavow when it comes to same-sex couples:

“Americans expect to hold differing views and even champion different causes while still dining at the same establishment,” Pastor Cook said. “I’ve been having dinner at restaurants for a lot of years and I’m sure there are democrats and republicans and even sure there are some socialists and commies sitting across from me and it doesn’t really matter as long as they’re paying at the end of it.”

Listen to the entire show here as Pastor Cook discusses these topics!

