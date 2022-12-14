Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
2 teenagers among 9 shot in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Just before 6 p.m., a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard on the Near West Side when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where she later died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Thieves use social media to rob victims in Chicago Lawn: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn residents of recent scams in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. There have been at least four armed robberies in less than a month. Police say in each incident the victims showed up to the location to buy a cellphone that was advertised as for sale on social media.
fox32chicago.com
Students grieve as Chicago police hunt for killer who shot 4 outside Juarez High School
CHICAGO - Just over one week until Christmas and the murders of two high school students in Pilsen have left the community angered, saddened, and in search of answers. On Saturday morning, Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect in connection with the shooting. As of Saturday night, police were still looking for the gunman.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
Rideshare driver recalls harrowing carjacking incident near Washington Park
CHICAGO —Ever since her mom and daughter died, Stephany Hughes said she finds driving at night for Lyft to be soothing. After spending more than five years driving for the rideshare company, Hughes got the scare of her life early Saturday morning. She was carjacked at gunpoint. “I never in my wildest dreams would have […]
After Gunfire Erupts On Englewood’s ‘Peace Campus,’ Anti-Violence Group Raising Money To Repair Their Safe Haven
ENGLEWOOD — Organizers at the Englewood Peace Campus are ramping up a year-end fundraising push as they try to recover from a frightening setback in the fall. Gunfire erupted at the community hub, 6400 S. Honore St., one afternoon in September, nonprofit leader Michelle Rashad said. “Guys from the neighborhood” were playing basketball at the Healing Court when “a car came down the street and let out shots,” Rashad said.
Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration. The fun starts at one 1 p.m.The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Families 'shop' for toys and gifts at Marillac St. Vincent's Christmas Store in Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Hundreds of families in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood got to pick out presents and stocking stuffers at Marillac St. Vincent's Family Services Christmas Store on Saturday. The Christmas Store was held at the Vince and Pat Foglia Family and Youth Center on Jackson Boulevard. Families were invited to...
fox32chicago.com
6 businesses burglarized in Chicago in a matter of hours
CHICAGO - Six businesses were burglarized on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. In each incident, the offenders gained entry to a business by smashing the front glass door. The offenders then took property from within the business. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 1400 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously wounded in Loop shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night. Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired. He was hit once in the groin and arm...
Chicago Woman Spends Every Christmas Giving Back In Memory Of Son Fatally Shot By Police
A Chicago mother, whose son was killed by police in a controversial shooting now spends every Christmas season trying to help other children in the neighborhood. “It just feels good to help and give back,” said Dorothy Holmes. Her dining room is filled with dozens and dozens of toys—all...
Street vendor rally being held Friday amid armed robberies
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago street vendors are coming together for a safety rally Friday.They've been the victims of numerous armed robbery incidents throughout the city. At 11:30 a.m., the Association of Street Vendors along with other groups will hold a rally to draw attention to the issue. That rally will take place at the corner of South Albany Avenue and 26th Street.There been an ongoing issue of armed robberies. We've told you about before.On Monday, CBS 2 spoke with a father and son who were robbed at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood.The son was shot when he jumped in to defend his father.A witness took video of the aftermath of the incident, showing the son lying on the ground after being shot in the leg.The robbers got away with about $400.Street vendors in Little Village and other parts of the city have also been robbed at gunpoint.And at 6:30 a.m. Aderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez will tour the area of the rally to paint a better picture of the high risk street vendors face everyday.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged with robbing man in Chicago Loop
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges for robbing a man in the Loop earlier this week. Police say Tureese Davis was arrested on Dec. 15 at 2:28 p.m. after a 52-year-old man was robbed just moments earlier in the first block of State Street. Davis is scheduled to appear...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade shooting: Father of alleged gunman posts bond and gets out of jail
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois - The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park paid bond and was released on Saturday. Robert Crimo Jr. appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge set his bond at $50,000. At the 10-minute hearing,...
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Winter Kickback Series in West Garfield Park returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Winter kickback Series is back, and it's bringing fun events to more than a dozen neighborhoods.Saturday's free event is in West Garfield Park at Tilton Park near Kenton and Maypole.It's being hosted by The Base Chicago from noon until 3:30 p.m.The event will also include a gift giveaway.The Winter Kickback Series continues through Jan. 6.
2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side
Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
