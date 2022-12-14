49ers QB Brock Purdy (ribs) questionable for ‘TNF’

The San Francisco 49ers listed new starting quarterback Brock Purdy as questionable to play on Thursday night at the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy sustained ribs and an oblique injury in last week’s stunning win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy’s first NFL start.

Meanwhile, Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III does not carry an injury designation after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury – meaning he’s good to go.

The 49ers did not practice Wednesday and Tuesday’s session was a light walkthrough on the short week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan called Purdy a gameday decision.

“It will probably be on Thursday where we have the best chance to know,” Shanahan said Tuesday.

Veteran Josh Johnson would get the start if Purdy is unable to go.

Purdy, selected with the last overall pick in this year’s NFL draft to earn the title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” was hurt on a scramble on the second drive of last Sunday’s victory against the visiting Buccaneers.

Against Tampa Bay, Purdy became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to throw at least two TD passes, run for a score and have a passer rating of at least 125 in his first career start.

Walker, 22, has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts) for the Seahawks.

–Field Level Media

