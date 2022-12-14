ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 4 days ago
Keep an eye on the sky tonight; you might see a shooting star!

The Geminids meteor shower peaks overnight tonight and continues through early Thursday morning. Though the shower technically started in mid-November and runs up to Christmas Eve, tonight’s the night when the greatest number of meteors can typically be spotted streaking across the sky.

According to NASA, the Geminids is typically one of the year’s best meteor showers. Not only is it reliable, but it’s also prolific! In perfect viewing conditions, it’s possible to see more than 100 an hour!

Your odds of seeing a meteor are best when you find a dark location outside to watch them away from city lights at night. With this particular show, NASA recommends allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark and then lying down, putting your feet in a southward moving position. This will orient you for prime viewing of the space spectacle.

Sky gazers in Southwest Florida will likely have fair viewing conditions early tonight as we aren’t expecting to see much cloud cover through midnight. However, after midnight on Thursday, forecast models start to develop some cloud cover out ahead of Thursday’s storm system that could begin obstructing the view.

Fun fact: though comets trigger most meteor showers, the Geminids originate from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. Meteor showers happen when Earth moves through the debris field, trailing things like comets as they orbit the Sun.

Enjoy the show!

