Knoxville, TN

Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine

Bird Control Efforts in Maryville

Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee. The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath...
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
WVLT News at 6:00am - VOD - clipped version

New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell. Hall was found early Sunday morning safe and sound in Kentucky. Hall has a medical condition that might have impaired her ability to return home safely.
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations

SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels

Four displaced following West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department put out an apartment fire in west Knoxville on Woodview Lane. It happened at the Woodview Terrace Apartments around 3:15 a.m. Friday Morning. According Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, several residents tried putting out the fire before crews got there, but...
WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville

A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
Catch Up Quick

Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling

Wreaths Across America happening tomorrow

