ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Salvation Army Spokane needs more gifts 1 week before Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army of Spokane needs help meeting demand for new gifts for children of all ages. According to Brian Pickering, communications director with the Salvation Army, the organization has collected 2,000 toys so far. With just one weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army needs 6,500 new gifts.
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

Law Enforcement Arguments At City Council

Arguments over the future of law enforcement were heard at the last Deer Park City Council meeting. Mayor Verzal neglected maintaining order, with multiple individuals interrupting the law enforcement report. A report was presented by Councilman Jason Upchurch about the results of a recent law enforcement survey sent out to...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City completes Thor-Freya construction project

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city has completed the Thor-Freya construction project, and the corridor and I-90 exit ramp are back open. Thor between Sprague and Second is reduced to one lane for snow removal, but is expected to open by Tuesday. The project involved rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete to provide a more stable and durable surface for heavy...
SPOKANE, WA
historylink.org

James Glover arrives at Spokane Falls on May 11, 1873.

On May 11, 1873, James Nettle Glover first encounters the wild cataracts of Spokane Falls. Already a man of considerable wealth at age 36, he is touring the Palouse region of Washington Territory in search of investment opportunities. Spray from the Spokane River douses him, and he resolves to gain possession of 160 acres of prime waterfront. Those acres lie at the core of the city of Spokane Falls. Glover becomes not only "the father of Spokane," by popular acclaim, but he volunteers himself for virtually every leadership position that comes available in the growing town. From mayor to bank president, jury foreman to postmaster, justice of the peace, and even coroner, he offers the community his services. In his 48-year tenure as the foremost citizen of Spokane, he will gain, lose, and gain back many millions of dollars.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Thor and Freya reopen after months of construction

SPOKANE, Wash. – Drivers can now exit I-90 and use most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets, following months of construction. According to a release from the City of Spokane, Thor Place between Sprague Avenue and Second Avenue will be reduced to one lane for snow removal and expected to open by Dec. 20.
SPOKANE, WA
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Don Kardong Bridge reopens after construction

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane and the University District are once again connected on the Centennial Trail. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopened Friday morning. The bridge closed last May so the wood decking could be replaced with concrete. The rebuilt bridge now had ADA-accessible platforms, new guardrails, and lighting. The city says it will hold a grand opening ceremony...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy