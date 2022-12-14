Read full article on original website
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
Salvation Army Spokane needs more gifts 1 week before Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Salvation Army of Spokane needs help meeting demand for new gifts for children of all ages. According to Brian Pickering, communications director with the Salvation Army, the organization has collected 2,000 toys so far. With just one weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army needs 6,500 new gifts.
Spokane-based Abilia Healthcare accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $5 million
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering,...
‘They just absolutely tank’: Hospitals filling up with flu, RSV illnesses in kids
SPOKANE, Wash. — Illnesses are surging across the region, and hospitals are struggling to find space for patients. COVID isn’t causing as much concern this year, but parents and caregivers are worried because almost every state in the country is recording high or very high levels of flu activity, according to the CDC. RSV and the flu are at their...
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region. Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage. Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.
Law Enforcement Arguments At City Council
Arguments over the future of law enforcement were heard at the last Deer Park City Council meeting. Mayor Verzal neglected maintaining order, with multiple individuals interrupting the law enforcement report. A report was presented by Councilman Jason Upchurch about the results of a recent law enforcement survey sent out to...
Spokane County commissioners vote to put new jail proposal on November ballot
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County commissioners have voted to put a measure on next year’s November general election ballot that would include a funding proposal for what they’re calling a new “community corrections center” on the county’s campus in Downtown Spokane. County leaders held...
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
City completes Thor-Freya construction project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city has completed the Thor-Freya construction project, and the corridor and I-90 exit ramp are back open. Thor between Sprague and Second is reduced to one lane for snow removal, but is expected to open by Tuesday. The project involved rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete to provide a more stable and durable surface for heavy...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Cocoa, cats, and canines! SCRAPS waives adoption fees at in-person adoption events
SPOKANE, Wash. - The SCRAPS shelter has reached full capacity, with tons of furry friends in…
James Glover arrives at Spokane Falls on May 11, 1873.
On May 11, 1873, James Nettle Glover first encounters the wild cataracts of Spokane Falls. Already a man of considerable wealth at age 36, he is touring the Palouse region of Washington Territory in search of investment opportunities. Spray from the Spokane River douses him, and he resolves to gain possession of 160 acres of prime waterfront. Those acres lie at the core of the city of Spokane Falls. Glover becomes not only "the father of Spokane," by popular acclaim, but he volunteers himself for virtually every leadership position that comes available in the growing town. From mayor to bank president, jury foreman to postmaster, justice of the peace, and even coroner, he offers the community his services. In his 48-year tenure as the foremost citizen of Spokane, he will gain, lose, and gain back many millions of dollars.
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control laws
SPOKANE, Wash. - Outrage is brewing in Spokane, Washington, after a 19-year-old man who fired a gun into the air and shut down a local elementary school was given credit for time served and released from jail last week.
Thor and Freya reopen after months of construction
SPOKANE, Wash. – Drivers can now exit I-90 and use most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets, following months of construction. According to a release from the City of Spokane, Thor Place between Sprague Avenue and Second Avenue will be reduced to one lane for snow removal and expected to open by Dec. 20.
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
Don Kardong Bridge reopens after construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane and the University District are once again connected on the Centennial Trail. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopened Friday morning. The bridge closed last May so the wood decking could be replaced with concrete. The rebuilt bridge now had ADA-accessible platforms, new guardrails, and lighting. The city says it will hold a grand opening ceremony...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
