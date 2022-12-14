ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

New Megaproject by Chetrit Group to Transform Miami’s Riverfront

As Miami’s bustling Brickell neighborhood evolves into one of the nation’s most desirable urban cores, New York-based developer Chetrit Group announces a transformative new district that will reimagine over six acres of the Miami River’s waterfront into a premier destination for art, entertainment, music, and culture. The River District, located at the.
MIAMI, FL
rew-online.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $92M in Refinancing for Aura Boca

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives in the procurement of $92,000,000 of financing for Aura Boca, a recently completed 322-unit multifamily property located at 789 W Yamato Road in Boca Raton. The fixed rate loan was.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy