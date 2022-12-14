Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
SHARE: Pawtucket PD searching for missing 77-year-old woman
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
ABC6.com
ABC6.com
Man, children barricaded inside Cohasset home after trying to cut through police station with chain saw, chief says
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a man has barricaded himself and his two children inside a home on Cushing Road after attempting to cut through the town’s police station door with a chain saw. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said at about 2:30 p.m., the suspect went...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man arrested after striking State Police cruiser near Route 6
A Fall River man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a State Police cruiser. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 12:30 a.m., a Trooper was outside of his cruiser clearing debris in the roadway on Route 95 South approximately 500 feet north of Route 6 in Providence when a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of his cruiser.
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after Rhode Island highway wrong-way crash led to driver fleeing from police
A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.
Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing
NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
ABC6.com
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
capecod.com
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
GoLocalProv
ABC6.com
ABC6.com
Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released
A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
whdh.com
GoLocalProv
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Hit-Run SUV Driver Wanted For Hitting Danielson Ambulance Garage, Police Say
The Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help locating a white Ford Escape that allegedly hit an ambulance bay door and fled. The incident took place in Windham County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Danielson. Video surveillance shows the SUV entered the parking lot of K-B...
