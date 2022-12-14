ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

ABC6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man arrested after striking State Police cruiser near Route 6

A Fall River man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a State Police cruiser. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 12:30 a.m., a Trooper was outside of his cruiser clearing debris in the roadway on Route 95 South approximately 500 feet north of Route 6 in Providence when a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of his cruiser.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two sent to the hospital after Rhode Island highway wrong-way crash led to driver fleeing from police

A man was arrested Saturday evening after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway and then running from police. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 7:00 p.m., a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route 37 West traveling the wrong way (east) from Natick Avenue in Cranston. The operator, identified as 56-year-old Jay J. Petit, 56, of Oakdale, CT continued along for just under half-a-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way. The operator then merged onto the exit-ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West, still traveling the wrong way, and travelled approximately 800 feet on the exit-ramp until it struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, head-on.
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing

NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
GoLocalProv

Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
GoLocalProv

