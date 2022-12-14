ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Jo Hale
4d ago

If police cannot respond to wrecks I guess they don’t need to write tickets for head lights and tail lights out. It also frees them up so they can transport homeless people around town. Read breaking news where police are called for someone littering, trespassing or friend has put them out…police take to community kitchen or to other places

Aimee Claire
4d ago

So how are ordinarily people supposed to recognize those driving under the influence..not all are falling down under the influence yet over the legal limit?????

Karen Henson
4d ago

How will people be able to file an insurance claim without a police report? If they didn't have to respond to so many ridiculous calls they would have time.

