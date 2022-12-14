Read full article on original website
Jo Hale
4d ago
If police cannot respond to wrecks I guess they don’t need to write tickets for head lights and tail lights out. It also frees them up so they can transport homeless people around town. Read breaking news where police are called for someone littering, trespassing or friend has put them out…police take to community kitchen or to other places
Reply(2)
10
Aimee Claire
4d ago
So how are ordinarily people supposed to recognize those driving under the influence..not all are falling down under the influence yet over the legal limit?????
Reply(2)
5
Karen Henson
4d ago
How will people be able to file an insurance claim without a police report? If they didn't have to respond to so many ridiculous calls they would have time.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland man arrested in Collegedale for "felony amount" of meth, fentanyl and marijuana
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A Cleveland, Tennessee man was arrested in Collegedale Thursday after police say they found a "felony amount" of drugs in his vehicle. According to the Collegedale Police Department, William Duncan was pulled over for an equipment violation near the Arby's off Lee Highway. During the traffic...
WDEF
Pedestrian Struck on 3rd Street Friday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car Friday night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck. They found a man lying in...
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
WTVC
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" following Sunday morning fire
COHUTTA, Ga — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
WAAY-TV
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville
A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Man allegedly found drunk inside truck after trying to steal it
Authorities in DeKalb County said they arrested a man after they found him drunk and sitting inside a truck on a property after they were called about someone trying to steal the vehicle.
WTVC
1 dead, 1 injured in 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. 1 person is dead and 1 person is injured after a 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says. THP says a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153. A Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Jennifer Billups – Possession Controlled Substance/Petition to Revoke. Jonathan Blankenship – Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication. Jessica Daffron – Suspended DL/Alias Capias.
WTVC
Police say drug overdoses in Chattanooga increased 28% in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drug overdoses in the city of Chattanooga has increased by 28% in one year, the Chattanooga Police Department shared on social media. Thursday we looked into why there was such an increase. "We're at such a high increase looking at 28% increase versus last year," says...
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
wrganews.com
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
wgnsradio.com
Death of Inmate at Coffee County Jail on Monday Remains Under Investigation
(COFFEE COUNTY, TN) In nearby Coffee County, the death of an inmate at the local jail remains under investigation. The man, whose name has not been released, became ill during the booking process and died on Monday, December 12, 2022. Evidently, the subject was transported to the facility from another...
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
A man was struck and seriously injured early Monday morning while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga. Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan was using a lighted crosswalk to transverse Signal Mountain Road, from Walmart to the Komatsu plant, when he was struck by a box truck.
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
WDEF
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in domestic shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police believe a double shooting this morning was a domestic situation. A man and woman were found shot on Fourth Avenue around 6:30 AM. They both had multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Investigators are...
Comments / 15