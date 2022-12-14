ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

This Boise band’s Seattle tour stop ended in ‘tragedy.’ Now it hopes to raise $50,000

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCqrT_0jirE1Z100

When the members of Magic Sword exited their hotel Dec. 12 after playing a tour-ending Seattle show, the plan was to drive eight hours home to Boise.

Hearts sunk, they bought last-minute plane tickets instead.

The electronic trio’s van had vanished overnight in the hotel parking lot. The equipment trailer, too.

Stolen.

“Everything was gone,” a newly created GoFundMe page explains, calling the crime a “true tragedy.”

Touring in today’s economy is increasingly challenging for musicians. National acts ranging from Santigold to Animal Collective have pulled the plug on road plans because the business numbers don’t add up.

But when you do tour? Then lose your livelihood in the process?

“It’s still a little unbelievable,” Magic Sword’s bandleader, known as The Keeper, admitted in a phone interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZCLE_0jirE1Z100
Magic Sword is a familiar highlight at the annual Treefort Music Fest in downtown Boise. Tyler Garcia/Treefort Music Fest

GoFundMe drive

To help offset losses and get the band back on stage, Magic Sword has launched a crowdfunding effort to raise $50,000. That figure doesn’t include the van and trailer. Insurance should cover those, The Keeper said. “I actually was just on the phone ... trying to figure out how to go about doing this and claiming it,” he said.

“But the gear is not covered. Period.”

Magic Sword needs to replace more than a powerhouse synthesizer and wicked-looking guitar. The mysterious group, which performs wearing LED masks and dark cloaks, travels with expensive lighting equipment and special stage props — including the mythical Magic Sword. Computers, tools and other necessities were among items stolen. Hundreds of T-shirts, comic books and other merchandise are gone. In reality, $50,000 is a conservative estimate, The Keeper said.

“It’s a lot of weird stuff that you don’t think of,” he explained. “There’s, like, $1,000 in cables. Things you collect over 10 years.”

Stage lighting was the most expensive loss, he said. But the group’s custom-made swords and costumes? “That’s where it hits a bit hard,” he admitted. “Those have to be specially made, and they take a long time.

“I was actually just kind of laughing about it this morning,” he said. “I would love to see the look on the guy’s face that stole it when they opened up the trailer and found the masks and the costumes. ‘Like who are these people?’ ”

‘Thor’ music

Formed in 2012 in Boise, Magic Sword has evolved into an international synthwave story. Its song “In the Face of Evil” was used in the movie trailer for Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and included in the soundtrack to the cult video game “Hotline Miami 2.” Magic Sword’s music also invaded ads on Cartoon Network.

The ill-fated Seattle stop was the final date during a two-week tour. “We were over in Europe for six weeks, came home for two weeks, and did this two-week run with El Ten Eleven,” The Keeper explained.

In addition to communicating with Seattle police and dealing with insurance, Magic Sword also is paying out money. Pre-sold T-shirts and merchandise were among goods stowed in the van. “I’ve got to send those people a refund and a sad email,” The Keeper said.

Traveling with uninsured gear was a stroke of poorly timed bad luck, he admitted. The Keeper purposely had let that insurance lapse recently, he said. After touring extensively in the past three years, the group had planned not to tour at all in 2023. “We’re currently working on a couple of different albums,” he said, “so I wanted to get that stuff wrapped up.”

“It was just time to take a break, anyway,” he said, before chuckling sadly. “I guess the universe gave me what I asked for!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHSiP_0jirE1Z100
Guitarist The Seer uncorks another synthwave riff at a Magic Sword show. Aaron Rodriguez/Treefort Music Fest

AirTags? No dice

If items do get returned, Magic Sword has the ability to give back GoFundMe donations, he said. “If we get this stuff back, that’s just the route we’ll go,” he said. “At this point, I’m not very confident that we’ll get the equipment back.”

As for the van? “A common thing down there in Seattle is people will sell stuff out of it, and then they’ll just abandon it somewhere. Maybe we’ll get that back. I don’t know, though.”

The thief or thieves who decided to steal the vehicle were “pros,” he added. There was no broken glass where the van had been parked. And Apple AirTags placed with gear did not provide helpful clues. “They started dumping those things all over town,” The Keeper said.

Either way, the band will be grateful for anything returned. Or anything replaced through GoFundMe donations.

“At this point, anything is better than what we have now,” he said. “Which is nothing.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money

*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
IDAHO STATE
kidotalkradio.com

Boise Area Home Prices Continue Falling At An Alarming Rate

Home prices in the Boise area continue to fall drastically from their historic high valuations. The days of no inspections and multiple offers are over, thanks to Joe Biden's escalating interest rates. The Boise area mortgage business is tanking because no one wants to buy a home at seven or eight percent interest rates. The Boise Area Realtors reported that for the first time since Barrack Obama was president in 2014, that home prices in our area have dropped. In November, the median sales price of homes sold was $525,000 — 2.5% lower than in November 2021 and 6.5% less than in October 2022.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho

I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
183
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy