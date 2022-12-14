Restrictions, curfew for residents of Southport subdivision in New Iberia after tornadoes

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have issued an emergency regulation establishing some restrictions along with a subdivision wide curfew.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continued through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. for all residents of the Southport subdivision off Admiral Doyle Drive.

A tornado devastated the neighborhood Wednesday morning hitting multiple homes.

According to a NIPD social media post , traffic entering the neighborhood will be restricted to residents only who are either returning from work or any situation defined as an emergency.

Proof of residency will be required, police say.

Resources are being deployed throughout the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.