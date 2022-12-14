Read full article on original website
Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations
A recent article written about Tom Brady by prominent reporter Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle caused quite a bit of controversy in the NFL world this week. Following last week’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Silver published an article that included a section indicating that before each Read more... The post Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Longtime NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died in late October at the age of 38. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news of his unexpected death in an emotional Instagram post. Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Minnesota Vikings Today
The Minnesota Vikings are currently second in the NFC with a 10-3 record. While their record is one of the best in the league, some fans aren't too sold on them as a Super Bowl contender. Those doubts are at an all-time high early in this afternoon's matchup against the...
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report
Earlier this week, a troubling report about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense surfaced. According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
