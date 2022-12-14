ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

OAJ Airport hosts school music programs to spread holiday cheer

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQoYF_0jirDdn300

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deck the halls at OAJ!

Onslow County school bands, choirs and orchestras are all hoping to get travelers into the holiday spirit at the Albert J. Ellis Airport. The Holiday Music in the Terminal events is a part of their Art in the Airport program.

“We wanted to, besides just playing Christmas music over the paging system. to bring some local artists in and then also invite the school systems,” said Sandra Janssen, manager of Finance and Administration at OAJ.

The airport wanted to give the student musicians a chance to share their talents with the community.

“To get out of the walls of our school and to go and share music with a broader audience is an invaluable opportunity,” said Kimberly Zimmerman, orchestra teacher at Swansboro Middle School. “It’s a great bonding experience for the kids, too.”

“We thought it would be a great extension to get through and share it with everybody around us. Everybody’s traveling to and from in our community. And we just want to add a little bit of holiday cheer,” said Rebekah Lockhart, chorus and general music teacher at Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

The kids performed some of the holiday favorites like “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and even the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It was all done in the hopes to lift the spirits of travelers heading home for the holiday season.

“I saw a couple people lip-syncing the songs walking away,” said one eighth grader, Edison Vega.

“It was really nice. It really put you in the festive spirit for sure,” said traveler Shirley Parsons. “I think that’s really important for the kids.”

On Thursday, Hunter’s Creek 7th Grade Chorus will be playing from 11 am to 11:30 am. On Friday, South West High School Band and Chorus will be playing from 11 am to noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Craven Co. students, Marines celebrate holiday season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools treated military members on Friday for their service ahead of the holidays. Brinson Memorial Elementary School held its Kinder Caroling concert for their families and special guests. Kindergarteners belted their hearts out to some holiday classics and touched some of our service men and women at Cherry […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022

Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue. The 16th Annual Santa Paws...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern Wreaths Across America honors thousands of veterans

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of veterans at New Bern National Cemetery on Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. Hundreds of veterans, volunteers, friends and families gathered to express their love and respect for those who served. “We don’t want them to be forgotten. And they […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Christmas comes early to Maysville: Town awarded $899,000 in Transformation Grants

Maysville – The State of North Carolina just announced that the Town of Maysville was awarded two grants from the North Carolina Rural Transformation Grant Fund that will help bring economic development to the town’s Main Street. The first grant is for $850,000 from the Downtown Revitalization category, and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.
MAYSVILLE, NC
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in New Bern offers diversity to downtown area

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai. “We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

First EKG Technician students among BCCC Healthcare Technician graduates

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities are eager to hire as vacancies in the healthcare field persist. Healthcare technician positions can be a great step in healthcare career as new graduates can gain experience and a steady income as they evaluate their next steps within the healthcare field. On December 14, Beaufort County […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 15, 16 & 17

Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy