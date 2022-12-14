ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

White House Lights Up in Rainbow Colors After Respect for Marriage Act Passing

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbKjf_0jirCriw00

The Respect for Marriage Act officially passed on Tuesday, signed by President Joe Biden to provide federal protections for interracial and same-sex marriages across all 50 U.S. states.

Following the act’s passing, the White House’s south portico was vibrant lit by rainbow-colored lights to commemorate the occasion. The symbolism emphasized the act’s alliance with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, many of whom were present for the occasion; similar lights had also been previously lit in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which required all 50 states to recognize same-sex marriages.

Over 2,000 guests attended the ceremony, including first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi . The occasion was also attended by drag performers Brita Filter, Shangela and Marti G. Cummings.

The signing of the Act also featured musical performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith. Lauper, in particular, has been an LGBTQIA+ supporter for decades — and spoke at a press conference at the White House prior to taking the stage for the occasion.

“I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris, and all the advocates on his team,” the singer said in a press conference, seen on Forbes Breaking News . “For once, our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.”

PHOTOS: Discover more attendees at the Respect for Marriage Act passing in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 17

Related
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Nancy Pelosi Pops in Purple Pumps for White House’s Respect for Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

Nancy Pelosi brought the power of purple to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act this week. The Act, which requires all 50 U.S. states to recognize all marriages — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — and provide same-sex couples with federal benefits, was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived on the White House’s South Lawn with the president, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, numerous Senators and Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a dark purple pantsuit. Her ensemble featured a blazer and matching pleated trousers layered over a cream...
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

French first lady Brigitte Macron and her husband, the current President of France Emmanuel Macron, joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden at last night’s White House state dinner. The event marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Dressed in Louis Vuitton, Brigitte wore a classic white column dress. The ensemble featured silver trim around the neck and waist. Brigitte carried a silver clutch and also sported silver hoops to match the sparkling details on her gown. On her feet, Brigitte sported silver pumps with pointed toes and a reflective metallic sheen. The pair was accompanied by...
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Us Weekly

Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden

Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Washington Examiner

White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border

The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
Footwear News

Footwear News

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy