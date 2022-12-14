1 dead, 11 injured after bus rolls over on I-15 south of Baker

A bus rollover killed one person and injured 11 others late Tuesday on Interstate 15 south of Baker, Calif., the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said.

The incident was reported at 11:35 p.m. at mile marker 126, about 15 miles south of Baker, a Mojave Desert city about halfway between Victorville and Las Vegas.

As emergency personnel responded, it was reported that the bus carrying 20 people had overturned with multiple people ejected, the fire protection district said in a statement.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were found with critical injuries. Seven additional people suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Emergency personnel stabilized patients and provided advanced life support until additional crews and ambulances arrived. Four helicopters were used to airlift patients.

The rollover is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .