SyracuseCoE Awards $40,000 for Tech Product Commercialization

The SyracuseCoE has awarded $40,000 in Innovation Fund grants to help four New York State companies commercialize their innovative tech products and services. Led by Syracuse University, SyracuseCoE is one of 13 NYSTAR-funded Centers of Excellence that brings industry partners together with researchers and students who are creating new tech products and businesses.
