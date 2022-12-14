ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Tuscola’s Isabelle Wilcox signs with Lindenwood

By Brice Bement
 4 days ago

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior Isabelle Wilcox signed her letter of intent to continue playing softball in college. Wilcox signed with Lindenwood, surrounded by family and friends.

Lindenwood recently became a Division 1 program this year.

Wilcox said Lindenwood “felt like home” and was happy to go to a school close to Tuscola so that she could make sure to get to her younger brother’s games and vice versa.

