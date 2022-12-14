Read full article on original website
Related
Kia EV6 GT Pairs Quick Charging With Quick Acceleration
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT arrives as the brand's quickest electric vehicle to-date with 576 horsepower and a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. That rapid acceleration will be paired with quick charging because the EV6 GT can go from 10 to 80% battery in just 18 minutes at a 350 kW station. Pricing for the GT model starts at $61,400 and just like the standard EV6, it comes with a pretty great charging deal from Electrify America.
ECD Automotive Unveils Custom Land Rover Defender 90 Duo Powered By LS3 Engine
ECD Automotive, a company known for its restomod Land Rovers, has unveiled two custom creations, Project 67 and Project Flamingo, based on the classic Defender. Designed by a pair of best friends, these Defender 90s may have matching exteriors, but they are entirely different on the inside. But before we delve into their differences, let's look at what they have in common. The duo has been painted in an eggshell Keswick green hue and has matching black canvas roofs, along with black-painted 16-inch deep dish wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires.
Quad-Motor BMW M EV Prototype About To Begin Testing
For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."
AWE Tuning's New Exhaust System Gives The V8 Jeep Wrangler 392 Even More Aggression
AWE Tuning has released a new exhaust system for the Jeep Wrangler 392 and it sounds absolutely incredible. The SwitchPath Catback Exhaust is a three-inch system constructed from T304L stainless steel. The tailored muffler and bespoke H-pipe have been designed to work with the Wrangler's valve-controlled setup that allows owners to switch between a more subdued or throatier exhaust note.
BMW Will Add More Power To The X5 Plug-In Hybrid
As we've seen from recent spy shots, the BMW X5 is getting a facelift. Along with updated styling and technology improvements inside, the X5 should get more power under the hood, and not just for the gasoline variants. The BMW X5 Hybrid should get a big upgrade, as-evidenced in a Belgian order guide obtained by BMW Blog. Though BMW hasn't officially announced the X5 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) yet, dealerships can already order one in Europe.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Tesla Superchargers Are Causing Headaches For Non-Tesla Cars Like The Jaguar I-Pace
Tesla recently opened up its Supercharger network to other brands, but the location of varying charging port locations is causing a bit of a problem. This latest stumbling block highlights one of the main EV issues that hasn't been addressed properly yet. Tesla appears to be buzzing with good ideas...
Plans For $1 Billion EV Investment In Mexican BMW M2 Plant Delayed
BMW has reportedly decided to postpone a billion-dollar EV manufacturing upgrade to its factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Juan Carlos Valladares Eichelmann, the head of the Secretariat of Economic Development in Mexico, confirmed the delay. According to a report by Mexico Now, this is the third time the decision has been delayed. A green light was expected at the end of November, after which it was moved to the end of 2022. The final answer will now only be given in the first quarter of 2023, assuming there are no further delays.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Ford Insiders Claim F-150 Lightning Will Receive Massive Infotainment Update Soon
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to receive an updated Sync 4A interface, reports Ford Authority. Sources close to the matter allege the electric truck will gain a revised interface designed with customer feedback in mind. The new system will reportedly boast many improvements, including a new camera icon at the top of the screen and enhanced scheduling for in-vehicle software updates.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Mini Countryman JCW Spied Going Through A Growth Spurt
A new Mini Countryman JCW is in the works, and you're looking at it. Previously, Mini's new JCW wore a black and white camo more reminiscent of BMW, the brand's parent company. Now, we see it here in yellow and black. Mini has used this camo for a while now, and multiple spy shots of Mini models show all but confirm this is the next Countryman JCW. That, and of course, the big red brakes.
Alpine F1 Is Looking For Investors To Help With Its Road Cars
According to a new report from RacingNews365.com, the Alpine F1 Team is looking for investment to fund its road car division's future products, including electric sports cars and SUVs. To expand its range of vehicles, Alpine needs Renault - currently considering a new alliance with Nissan - to raise capital.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
Mercedes-Benz To Spend $1 Billion On New EV Manufacturing Plants
Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of the EV revolution for a while and has now selected which of its plants will be responsible for all the parts required to make electric vehicles. Mercedes announced that it is "investing a mid-single-digit billion euro amount in its European production locations." According...
Chevy Bolt, Mach-E, And Volkswagen ID.4 Have The Worst Winter Range
It's no secret electric vehicles lose range in the winter. Brands like Porsche test EVs in frigid temps to more accurately observe battery life in below-freezing temps, and Ford has even tried to educate F-150 Lightinging owners on winter use of their trucks. A recent study has singled out the worst offenders, and the Chevy Bolt is the worst among them.
Audi's activesphere Concept Has An Official Reveal Date
Audi has confirmed it will unveil the fourth and final concept of its "sphere" series on January 26, 2023. Called the activesphere - yes, the lower case is deliberate - this new all-electric vehicle will have a crossover coupe body style and, judging by the latest teaser image, a glass roof. Based on the previous teaser released all the way back in August, we can see a vehicle boasting a swooping roofline, flared fenders, and wide stance. No interior images have been released yet but the seats are definitely red, based on what we can tell from today's teaser.
Tesla Being Sued Over Autopilot And Self-Driving Claims In Model S And Model 3
Tesla has been sued in a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the EV automaker of misleading the public with false claims regarding its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving autonomous systems. Per Reuters, the complaint, which lists Briggs Matsko as the plaintiff, accuses Tesla and CEO Elon Musk of making deceptive claims...
Jaguar F-Pace Plug-In Hybrid Gets Bigger Battery For More Electric Range
Jaguar USA revealed its 2023 model year updates in August, but Jaguar UK recently sent out a new model update notice that will likely impact the local market directly. The 2023 Jaguar F-Pace is not a locally manufactured model and is built exclusively in Solihull in the UK. All F-Pace...
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0