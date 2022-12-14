For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."

3 DAYS AGO