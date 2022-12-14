Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk. Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see...
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Fighting Bullying
A man from Texas who faced bullying during his time in school is now helping students overcome the same struggles. Josh Job, who created the Austin Fitness Community on Instagram and the first Austin Fit Fest, spoke with KXAN about the time he now spends helping others. “Where I’m at,...
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire
A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
fox44news.com
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
KWTX
Good News Friday: December 16, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD and the Dunbar Jr./Sr. Class of 1965 are honoring the legacy of former students with a monument. A granite bench featuring the names of the Valedictorians and Salutatorians of the school from 1952 to 1968 was recently installed outside of the entrance to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
We Need to Shine a Spotlight on the Accomplishments of This Killeen, TX Middle School
This article is more of an open letter to Central Texas. Yesterday a very upset mother contacted me on social media and explain to me how she feels that Roy J Smith Middle School doesn’t get the recognition and respect that they deserve. She wasn’t faulting the school district but she felt that it was very unfair that Roy J Smith middle school had accomplished so much in the last two years and literally nobody was talking about them.
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
KWTX
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
houstoniamag.com
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
