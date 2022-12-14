Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Snow gradually wraps up Saturday
Over 20 inches of snow have fallen in the mountains of southern Vermont and the southern Adirondacks. Thousands of power outages will take days to repair. Heavy, wet snow will end early Saturday morning, with just snow showers lingering after that. Drier weather returns by Sunday. Another big storm is...
Heavy snow has left thousands without power in New England and New York
Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
WCVB
Sizeable winter storm to impact holiday travel days before Christmas
BOSTON — A large storm system will either bring rain or snow to Massachusetts and New England two days before Christmas and have a major impact on holiday travelers. This storm covers a large geographic area from the Canadian border to the southern United States. "Bad news in the...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
mynbc5.com
Utility companies are facing challenging conditions to get our region back on the grid
The first nor’easter of the year has come and gone which has a left a winter wonderland for some, but others in our region are without power. Officials say that this is one of the worst winter storms for power outages on record due to the heaviness of the wet snow.
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
