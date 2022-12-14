Netflix has added to its roster for 2023 the all-new unscripted survival competition series Outlast from Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment. The raw survival competition series follows as 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million. There is only one rule in the cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

1 DAY AGO