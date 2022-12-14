Read full article on original website
World Screen News
NCIS: Sydney Script Department Program Selects Participants
The NCIS: Sydney season one script department program, supported by Screen Australia in collaboration with Paramount ANZ, CBS Studios and Endemol Shine Australia, has selected six participants. Writers Rachael Alford, Ella Cook, James Cripps, Siobhan Domingo, Josh Sambono and Clare Sladden will participate in the ten-week full-time paid program and...
World Screen News
BBC Studios Sends The Stand Up Sketch Show to Israel
BBC Studios has licensed Spirit Studios’ comedy format The Stand Up Sketch Show to Kan 11 in Israel for adaptation. The series takes well-known local comedians’ best stand-up stories and brings them to life in sketch form. The Israeli version is currently in preproduction with My TV Communications.
World Screen News
Netflix Sets Unscripted Survival Competition Series
Netflix has added to its roster for 2023 the all-new unscripted survival competition series Outlast from Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment. The raw survival competition series follows as 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million. There is only one rule in the cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
World Screen News
God of War Series in the Works at Amazon
Prime Video has ordered God of War, based on the PlayStation video game, to series. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions, God of War will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serves as showrunner and executive produces the series.
World Screen News
Baboon, IQI Prep Winnie the Pooh Prequel
Baboon Animation and IQI Media are working together on a prequel to A.A. Milne’s classic book Winnie-the-Pooh. Baboon and IQI have set a 2024 release for the feature, to be followed immediately by the series. DreamWorks alum Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens) will direct and co-write with...
World Screen News
Apple TV+ Expands Mythic Quest World with Mere Mortals
Apple TV+ has ordered to series Mere Mortals, an eight-episode spin-off of its hit comedy show Mythic Quest. Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the video game from Mythic Quest. It will draw on multiple Mythic Quest episodes, including the upcoming “Sarian,” last year’s “Everlight,” season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death,” season two’s “Backstory!” and the stand-alone episode “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”
World Screen News
DreamWorks Africa Scores First Original Production
Inspiration Station Africa, the first original production for the DreamWorks network in Africa, is slated to begin airing weekly on January 13, 2023, on DreamWorks and Universal+. The show explores the creativity behind DreamWorks Animation’s award-winning series and movies. Each week, a team of young correspondents will be on the...
World Screen News
Swixer Appoints Exec Producer of Drama & Commercials
Swedish production company Swixer has tapped Giulio Musi as executive producer of drama and commercials as it seeks to expand its drama series, film and commercial production. Musi will work with production companies and agencies throughout Europe to expand Swixer’s portfolio in TV and film. The Cannes Lion-winning producer’s most recent credit is for producing Humanization (Förmänskligas), which will premiere on January 27 in Stockholm.
World Screen News
Banijay Kids & Family Picks Up Topo Gigio
Banijay Kids & Family has been appointed as the worldwide distributor for the iconic children’s brand Topo Gigio across audiovisual, digital, publishing, licensing and merchandising. Originally created by Italian puppet artist Maria Perego in 1959, Topo Gigio has recently been reimagined as a preschool cartoon comedy series co-produced by...
World Screen News
IDW Sets Six Comics & Graphic Novels for TV Series Development
IDW has moved a slate of six popular comic books and graphic novels into active TV series development, including Eddie Campbell’s Bacchus, with award-winning showrunners, executive producers and directors attached. Bacchus drops the gods of Ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Will Davies (Lyle,...
World Screen News
Cream Productions Taps Producer John Ealer
Cream Productions has hired veteran producer, showrunner and director John Ealer as senior production executive. Ealer will oversee Cream’s production slate and supervise showrunners while also executive producing multiple projects for major networks. He has worked with Cream before, having served as showrunner, director and head writer on CNN’s The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night.
World Screen News
CBeebies Prebuys Season Two of Tish Tash
CAKE and August Media Holdings are working on a second season of the preschool animation Tish Tash, which has been prebought by CBeebies. Following the series’ successful launch on CBeebies in September 2021, a further 52 episodes are in production with delivery planned for fall 2024. This will bring the total number of episodes to 104×5 minutes.
World Screen News
FOX Entertainment Ties Up with Rodney Rothman & Modern Magic
FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, founded by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network. Modern Magic will develop and produce a new raft of half-hour and hour-long animated series...
World Screen News
MIPDoc to Celebrate 25 Years at MIPTV in Cannes
RX France has revealed that MIPDoc will expand its footprint during the 60th MIPTV next April. The expanded plans include a world-class international screenings summit for over 500 buyers, along with a new Canneseries documentary series selection, the return of the MIPDoc Screenings Library and the build-out of a 2,000 square meter MIPDoc & MIPFormats Producers Hub and Lounge in the Riviera Hall of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.
World Screen News
IMDb Reveals Top TV Shows of 2022
IMDbPro data on the page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb ranks The Batman as the top movie of 2022 and Stranger Things as the top spot for TV series. House of the Dragon ranks second for series on TV or streaming, followed by Better Call Saul, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Euphoria. In consecutive order, the rest of the top 10 features The Boys, Moon Knight, The Sandman, Ozark and Inventing Anna.
