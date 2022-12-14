Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin law enforcement investigating vandalization of University and city property
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Madison is investigating multiple instances of vandalism at the campus and in the city, including an organization that supports Jewish students. The Madison Police Department is working together with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department after receiving reports of the damage on...
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
wtmj.com
Culver’s culprit: Serial robber wanted by FBI for armed threats across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — On five separate occasions since late September, the same male suspect has robbed businesses around Southeast Wisconsin including four different Culver’s locations. Now, a hefty reward is being offered by the FBI Milwaukee Division for information leading to his arrest. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
nbc15.com
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after an unfounded report she was attacked at Festge Park last fall pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Friday, court records show. In August, Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing...
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s robber
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. Beloit Police said that the man drove up to the Culver’s drive-thru window back in September. He handed a note to the cashier demanding money and implying that he had […]
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
nbc15.com
Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report
JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets. A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and...
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin organization is doing its part in helping Santa deliver presents. Members of the Children’s Giving Christmas Tree are planning to provide Christmas gifts to those who need them most. “You never know what people are struggling with, you never know what’s going...
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a man driving on the city’s east side reported someone allegedly pointed their gun at him in a fit of road rage. The man said he was driving just before 4 p.m. eastbound on Lien Road near the roundabout...
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
