Huntress Diana
4d ago

WHY…I’ve only seen & heard wonderful things about this man & his beautiful family, hard to understand why someone with all that he had would choose to leave his life…apparently something was wrong…his children must be heartbroken as well as all who love him…suicidal is a horrible way to go & leaves behind such tragedy!!…:)

Ms.Cupcake
4d ago

If people who want to check-out by suicide, they need to understand the hole it leaves in the hearts of their loved ones. But, for whatever reason, they aren't thinking clearly, and if that's the case, it's a personal choice to just do it & get life over with. I hate seeing this, especially to a beautiful soul that danced thru life. God Bless his beautiful wife, children, family & friends.

ETOnline.com

Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: Report

New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was a suicide note left where Boss was found dead. According to the website, the message alluded to past challenges but no other details were given about...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
OK! Magazine

Sharon Osbourne Transferred To Hospital After Suffering Mysterious On-Set Illness

Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital for further care after suffering an unnamed medical emergency while filming an episode of a paranormal television show in Santa Paula, California, this weekend. Emergency services were called to the Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, after The Osbournes star mysteriously "fell ill" quite suddenly on set. It has not been specified if cameras were rolling at the time of the incident.Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar later confirmed Osbourne had been transferred from the on-set location to Santa Paula Hospital, however, neither Aguilar nor the Glen Tavern manager...
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
People

Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Wednesday Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after her friend and former colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss' sudden death. Reacting to the devastating news, the 64-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him." DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

People

