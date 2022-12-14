Read full article on original website
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Battleground CW: A Tribute To The Extreme Results 12.17.18: RVD Beats Rhino in Headliner
– Battleground Championship Wrestling held its A Tribute to the Extreme event last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As noted, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame as well during the festivities. Many ECW Originals and alumni were in action during...
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Goldberg Reportedly Hasn’t Signed a New WWE Contract Yet
– Fightful Select has an update on a rumor that Goldberg was about to sign a new WWE contract. According to sources close to the WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal Champion, Goldberg getting a new contract is news to him. The rumored contract was for two years and...
Psycho Boy Fodder on His Match With John Skyler at First Free The Narrative Event
– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on Fightful’s The Spotlight, wrestler Psycho Boy Fodder discussed Free the Narrative and facing John Skyler at the event. Below are some highlights:. Psycho Boy Fodder on the first Free the Narrative event: “I met EC3 before I...
Deadlock Pro Wrestling 1st Anniversary Results: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Colby Corino, More
Deadlock Pro Wrestling held their first anniversary show earlier this month, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the December 10th show in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which aired last night on DPW On Demand, below per Cagematch.net:. * Jay Malachi def. Diego Hill. * Adam...
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
Various News: Mark Henry Encourages Top Dolla After Failed Dive Attempt, AEW’s Emi Sakura Wins Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s Women’s Title
– As noted, WWE Superstar Top Dolla became the subject of ridicule on social media after his botched dive that took place on SmackDown last Friday. He received some encouragement and words of wisdom from WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry. Mark Henry tweeted to Top Dolla,...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
Quincy Elliott Reveals He’s Been Medically Cleared
In a post on Twitter, Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. He will be at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
Backstage Rumor on Possible Lineup for WWE Royal Rumble
– According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Edge is expected to renew his rivalry with Finn Balor at next month’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, they will face each other in a gimmick match that’s believed to be Hell in a Cell. Another rumored match...
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
Top Dolla Comments On Failed Dive From WWE Smackdown, Says He’s Good
Top Dolla took to social media to assure fans he’s okay after his failed dive over the ropes on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member went to leap over the ropes during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos but he got caught on the top rope and spilled to the outside, his head colliding with the apron.
