SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO