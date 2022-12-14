ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

WCAX

Police cruiser collision responding to call in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. Just after 4:00pm Saturday, Burlington Police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress. Two police officers responded to the location from different parts of Burlington. The two cruisers then collided at the intersection of North Champlain and North Street. One of the cruisers also struck an unoccupied parked car. The officers in the cruisers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it’s not known how many people were injured.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Slide off on I-91 in Thetford leads to DUI charge

THETFORD — A 54-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested for DUI in Thetford yesterday. Authorities were notified of a slide off on I-91 north. While on scene, police say they observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Wendell Hartley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hartley was...
THETFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center

WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI after hitting telephone pole in West Burke

WEST BURKE — A 38-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested in West Burke yesterday. Authorities were notified a car hit a telephone pole on US Route 5, near Before Auto Drive, at around 9:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin McIntosh, was traveling south on Route 5 before...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid

Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

BETHEL, VT
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Missing Colchester man found dead

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
SAINT GEORGE, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested following police standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

MILTON, VT
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester

COLCHESTER, VT
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
MONTPELIER, VT

