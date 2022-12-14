Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police cruiser collision responding to call in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. Just after 4:00pm Saturday, Burlington Police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress. Two police officers responded to the location from different parts of Burlington. The two cruisers then collided at the intersection of North Champlain and North Street. One of the cruisers also struck an unoccupied parked car. The officers in the cruisers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it’s not known how many people were injured.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
newportdispatch.com
Slide off on I-91 in Thetford leads to DUI charge
THETFORD — A 54-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested for DUI in Thetford yesterday. Authorities were notified of a slide off on I-91 north. While on scene, police say they observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Wendell Hartley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hartley was...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI after hitting telephone pole in West Burke
WEST BURKE — A 38-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested in West Burke yesterday. Authorities were notified a car hit a telephone pole on US Route 5, near Before Auto Drive, at around 9:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Benjamin McIntosh, was traveling south on Route 5 before...
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
VTDigger
Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid
Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
WCAX
South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
WCAX
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
WCAX
Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood. With the goal to raise some money for the Chittenden County Humane Society. Hundreds gathered at the hula lakeside campus for a final weekend of local shopping before the holidays. Early Learning Preschool continues 'Giving Tree' tradition. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
