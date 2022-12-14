Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Slick roads lead to woman's death in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman retiring from Taco Bell after 22 years
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. It was a big week for Melina Lovell, a Rexburg woman who retired after working 22 years at Taco Bell. Melina...
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Wild turkeys galore in eastern Idaho this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “I’ve got a ton of turkeys down by my place,” commented a friend of mine, last Sunday at church. “There is a lot more than I saw last year and I had about 60 at the starts of the winter.”
eastidahonews.com
‘Definitely a miracle.’ Small dog found three miles away from highway crash where she went missing
AMERICAN FALLS — It’s a miracle right before the holidays after a small dog went missing from a car crash, then was found nine days later and reunited with her family. Maya, a one-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs under five pounds, went missing after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. Her owners were sent to the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Homestead Pizza and Bowling offering pizza, pins and lanes of fun
IDAHO FALLS – A new pizza parlor, bowling alley and arcade venue has arrived in town, just in time to warm up from the cold weather with a game of bowling and a warm slice of pizza. Homestead Pizza and Bowling owners have been hard at work for the...
eastidahonews.com
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
eastidahonews.com
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Check your end of the year finances
It is a great time to check your finances at the end of the year to make sure that you don't have to pay severe fines. The post Check your end of the year finances appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg to host free Christmas choir concert and community ‘Messiah’ sing-in
REXBURG — The Upper Valley community is invited to join in singing Handel’s “Messiah,” this Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle at 51 North Center Street. Organizer Heidi Pyper suggests community members bring their own music or access the PDF electronically to...
