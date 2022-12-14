IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.

