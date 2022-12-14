ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Slick roads lead to woman’s death in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman dies after being pinned between vehicles during crash

IDAHO FALLS — Last night, December 17, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on S. 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Idaho Falls Fire EMS professionals responded. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived and immediately transported the woman to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wild turkeys galore in eastern Idaho this winter

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “I’ve got a ton of turkeys down by my place,” commented a friend of mine, last Sunday at church. “There is a lot more than I saw last year and I had about 60 at the starts of the winter.”
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

‘Definitely a miracle.’ Small dog found three miles away from highway crash where she went missing

AMERICAN FALLS — It’s a miracle right before the holidays after a small dog went missing from a car crash, then was found nine days later and reunited with her family. Maya, a one-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs under five pounds, went missing after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. Her owners were sent to the hospital.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host

IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

