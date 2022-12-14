No matter what the latest protest or fad to come along, we cannot rewrite history. Teach it without bias instead so it doesn't happen again.
Those who do not study history and learn from both the bad and the good are doomed to repeat it. You cannot just remove things that you don’t like because it may show a part of history that was bad, we learn from it we discuss the mistakes made and learn from it .
we should never take down a peice of history rath combine the past with present then and only then can the generations coming up can truly understand what this country is all about
