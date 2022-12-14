ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 536

Marvella Liverman
4d ago

No matter what the latest protest or fad to come along, we cannot rewrite history. Teach it without bias instead so it doesn't happen again.

Reply(42)
244
Norman Farino
4d ago

Those who do not study history and learn from both the bad and the good are doomed to repeat it. You cannot just remove things that you don’t like because it may show a part of history that was bad, we learn from it we discuss the mistakes made and learn from it .

Reply(17)
126
Allan Gates
4d ago

we should never take down a peice of history rath combine the past with present then and only then can the generations coming up can truly understand what this country is all about

Reply(12)
73
Related
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.   Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…
UTAH STATE
NBC News

NBC News

562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy