The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO