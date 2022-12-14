ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier

As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
owegopennysaver.com

Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.

Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

