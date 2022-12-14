Read full article on original website
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier
As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
Wet, Windy Mess: Here's How Long Potent Nor'easter Will Linger
A nasty Nor'easter bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow along with gusty winds will linger throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 16. Projected, and simulated radar for 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, showing a mix of snow and sleet (blue and light blue), rain (green), and heavy rain (dark green) is shown i…
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
owegopennysaver.com
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15
The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc. AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute. Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41. For Thursday, a...
Winter, ice storm warnings issued for parts of central Pa.
Thursday’s winter storm impacts are becoming clearer as the storm bears down on Pennsylvania, with the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings for the region. Although a winter weather advisory is in effect for most of south-central Pa., the northern and western parts of the central region have warnings in effect some started as early as Wednesday night.
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Snow days or remote learning? Bad weather no longer means canceling classes
For some of today’s students, future mentions of a school snow day won’t trigger nostalgia for sledding or building snow men – it’ll conjure up memories of Zoom meetings and online worksheets. The possibility of snow hitting central Pennsylvania Thursday has families watching to see if...
Coming winter storm could bring a foot of snow to Catskills, less elsewhere
A winter storm expected to begin Thursday afternoon could bring a foot of snow to the Catskill region before it winds down Friday evening. Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said snow should begin falling in the region sometime Thursday afternoon and continue through the night and during the day on Friday before it ends.
wtae.com
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
