consumerqueen.com

Arm & Hammer Detergent 107 Loads $6!

Stock-up on Arm & Hammer laundry detergent and save $4 a bottle!. Quick before the price changes! Amazon is offering a big bottle of Arm & Hammer detergent for only $6.09. It's on sale for $7.99 (reg. $10) but there's a $1.50 coupon located under the price you can clip dropping the price to $6.49. Then choose Subscribe & Save and you'll get an additional 5% off!
consumerqueen.com

Easy Canvas Prints Starting at $5.99!

For a limited time score canvas photos for up to 93% off! Choose an 8×8 canvas and you'll pay just $5.99 (reg. $74.37). Economy shipping is $4.99 – cannot be delivered by Christmas though. Click here to score this deal.
consumerqueen.com

Nabisco Fig Newtons, Oreos & More ONLY 97¢ at CVS!

Nabisco Oreo Cookies, Fig Newtons & More ONLY 97¢!. This week, CVS is offering single sleeve Nabisco crackers and cookies as well as Cheez-it/Keebler products 2/$3. You'll earn $1 ExtraBucks for purchase plus 6¢ making the boxes 2/$1.94 or 97¢ each!
consumerqueen.com

Hefty Trash Bags 110 Count $12.87!

Grab an awesome deal on Hefty trash bags 110 count while supplies last!. Score Hefty Trash Bags 110 Count on the Cheap!. Hop over to Amazon where you'll find Hefty 13...
consumerqueen.com

Top Walgreens Deals | Weekly Ad Matchups 12/18 – 12/24

Here's the top Walgreens deals found in the weekly ad 12/18 – 12/24. If new to Walgreens make sure you sign up for myWalgreens Rewards. You'll get 1% back sitewide even at the pharmacy and 5% back on Walgreens branded products and more!
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...

