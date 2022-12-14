ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
‘I’m D.B. Cooper.’ Skagit County man says he’s the legendary hijacker in new film

In the film now playing on demand and on a handful of local screens, 70-year-old Rodney Lewis Bonnifield says he’s the guy who jumped out of a Boeing 727 in 1971, disappearing with $200,000 in ransom money. The movie I Am D.B. Cooper, part documentary, part dramatic recreation, depicts Bonnifield and filmmakers going after the long-buried cash near the Columbia River. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO CREDIT: Slow Grind Media)
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

