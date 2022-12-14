Read full article on original website
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Beloved bar reopens, vegan market, new brewery and new food truck rolls into Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a new brewery opening, a new food truck and a local vegan holiday market.
Bellingham’s Muljat Group Realtors is now under new ownership
“It was the right time for some new life, new ideas, new leadership and new ownership,” said former owner of The Muljat Group Troy Muljat.
You might miss your morning coffee if this is your Starbucks
Workers are angered by the company’s closure of eight unionized shops in several U.S. cities, including Seattle.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this week
A highly-anticipated new restaurant is hosting its grand opening this week with fun food giveaways. Read on to learn more. On Monday, December 12, 2022, a highly-anticipated new Mexican restaurant Birrieria Tijuana will open its newest Washington location in Bellingham.
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
City sues Bellingham property owner over this large homeless encampment
Between 40 and 60 unhoused people are living in an encampment on the property, according to court documents.
Long-awaited Mexican restaurant finally opens its Bellingham location
Owner Freddy Zavala says his goal is to bring new foods to areas that may not have access to anything else like it.
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
Tenants are moving into this affordable Bellingham housing development
It will house people making 30% to 50% of Whatcom County’s area median income.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
Here’s who has purchased Bellingham’s Bellis Fair mall in auction sale, and what they plan
This purchase comes after the mall’s previous owner, Brookfield Property Partners, defaulted on a $77 million loan in February of 2022.
Whatcom County, Bellingham see snow. Here’s what’s next
Strengthening Fraser outflow will bring dangerously cold wind chills to portions of Whatcom County, according to weather service.
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
Who makes the best steak dinner in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Steakhouse 9, to Dirty Dan Harris Steakhouse, Herb Niemann’s Steak House and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best steak dinner.
whatcom-news.com
Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
Student accused of assaulting another at Bellingham high school faces other court cases
Juvenile court documents obtained by The Bellingham Herald show he was suspended from a separate high school.
nwnewsradio.com
‘I’m D.B. Cooper.’ Skagit County man says he’s the legendary hijacker in new film
In the film now playing on demand and on a handful of local screens, 70-year-old Rodney Lewis Bonnifield says he’s the guy who jumped out of a Boeing 727 in 1971, disappearing with $200,000 in ransom money. The movie I Am D.B. Cooper, part documentary, part dramatic recreation, depicts Bonnifield and filmmakers going after the long-buried cash near the Columbia River. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO CREDIT: Slow Grind Media)
Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County
The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.
