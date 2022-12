Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Brittany Dwyer, founder of the St. Louis-based startup, Disco!, has received a competitive 2022 Arch Grant. Disco! is a digital marketplace for planning group events and experiences at favorite local businesses. Dwyer, who earned a bachelor’s in marketing in 2011 and an MBA in 2015, will continue to grow her company thanks to the $75,000 award.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO