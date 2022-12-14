ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

3 injured Las Cruces officers back on job

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMpL8_0jir60Hj00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Las Cruces police officers badly injured in the line of duty last year are back on the job. They were hurt in three separate incidents.

Officer Joshua Herrera was hurt on February 3, 2021, when Joel Orozco, 28, sped off during a traffic stop on North Solano.

More than 150 pounds of drugs seized at border near New Mexico, Texas

The next day, Officer Adrian De La Garza was a part of the effort to find Omar Cueva, 38, the man who is accused of shooting and killing State Police Officer Darian Jarrott on I-10.

Officer De La Garza used a pit maneuver to end a chase with Cueva but was shot in the arm in a shootout. He was able to return fire, killing Cueva.

On February 15, Officer Manny Soto was injured during a welfare check on at a Sonic Drive-in on North Main. Police alleged Mark Esquibel, 40, suddenly pulled out of the stall, injuring Officer Soto.

Esquibel was later killed in a shootout with Mexican Police at a Juarez Motel.

Story continues below:

Las Cruces Police Department said, after their injuries, officers Herrera, De La Garza, and Soto endured multiple surgeries and long, tedious therapy sessions, but as of December 5, all three are back at work.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

