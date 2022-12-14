Read full article on original website
Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest
A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
sjcounty.net
SJCSO Deputy-Involved Shooting
San Juan County, NM – The San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting involving the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. December 14, 2022, a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to serve a court order to Raymond Monroe...
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
Colorado town named best place to travel in 2023 for mountain lovers
If you are making a list of places to visit in the new year, one of the best places to travel in 2023 is right here in Colorado.
Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home
There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
