Durango, CO

KRQE News 13

Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
DURANGO, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest

A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
COLORADO STATE
sjcounty.net

SJCSO Deputy-Involved Shooting

San Juan County, NM – The San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting involving the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. December 14, 2022, a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to serve a court order to Raymond Monroe...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
OutThere Colorado

Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
K99

Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home

There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
DURANGO, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

