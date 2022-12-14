A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO