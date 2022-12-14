Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
NBC Connecticut
Cause of Manchester Duplex Fire Under Investigation
The fire marshal's office is working to determine what started a fire at a duplex in Manchester on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a duplex on Wadsworth Street around 8 a.m. after getting a report of smoke and flames on the side of the house. When firefighters arrived,...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.
New Britain Herald
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
Five displaced by house fire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five residents of a two-family home on Wadsworth Street in Manchester have been displaced after a house fire. Firefighters were called to the house at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a fire on the outside wall of the first floor. There was also smoke on the second floor, according […]
Police identify suspect in Derby hit-and-run that left victim in critical condition
DERBY, Conn. — A pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition as Derby police are working to find the driver who struck him and drove off earlier this week. Police were called to Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. The vehicle drove away from the scene.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Pine Street shooting victim identified
A 22News follow up now on another shooting in Holyoke. The District Attorney has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets.
Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash
The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania.
Intoxicated Man Drove Wrong Way On Seymour Highway, Police Say
A 37-year-old man was charged after police said he drove the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while intoxicated. Troopers in New Haven County responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 8 near Exit 21 in Seymour at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Hit-Run SUV Driver Wanted For Hitting Danielson Ambulance Garage, Police Say
The Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help locating a white Ford Escape that allegedly hit an ambulance bay door and fled. The incident took place in Windham County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Danielson. Video surveillance shows the SUV entered the parking lot of K-B...
Male Pedestrian Killed In Afternoon Springfield Car Crash: Police
A man has died following a pedestrian-involved crash in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Dwight and Congress streets in Springfield around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. The man hit was taken to...
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition. Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off. While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to...
Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville on Thursday. The crash happened around 9 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. All lanes have since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
