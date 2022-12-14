ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

WTNH

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Manchester Duplex Fire Under Investigation

The fire marshal's office is working to determine what started a fire at a duplex in Manchester on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a duplex on Wadsworth Street around 8 a.m. after getting a report of smoke and flames on the side of the house. When firefighters arrived,...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Five displaced by house fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five residents of a two-family home on Wadsworth Street in Manchester have been displaced after a house fire. Firefighters were called to the house at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a fire on the outside wall of the first floor. There was also smoke on the second floor, according […]
MANCHESTER, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford

An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition. Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off. While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to...
HARTFORD, CT

