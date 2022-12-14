Read full article on original website
Gunshot heard during possible kidnapping in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children that happened Sunday morning. Some details are unclear at this time, but officials said the kids were later found safe. Officers were reportedly called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for...
Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident
PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.
Police: Man shot during apparent carjacking in Mesa, vehicle stolen
MESA, Ariz. — A man was shot in what appears to be carjacking where his vehicle was stolen, Mesa police said. According to early reports, officers were called to the area of Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa. Officers found the victim who had been shot, and he...
Suspect involved in shooting outside Amazon warehouse had 'jealousy' issues, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The shooter who opened fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler Wednesday morning did not know the victim he allegedly shot, police said. Jacob Murphy is suspected of shooting an Amazon contract worker in the parking...
Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father. Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its...
Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
Impairment may be factor in crash that killed infant, 22-year-old man in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 22-year-old man and infant were killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Gilbert, officials say. Gilbert police say the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Elliot Road and Cole Drive. Police say a truck was traveling westbound when it T-boned a red passenger...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
$600k worth of drugs, cash and guns seized by MCSO
TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than half a million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons, and jewelry following a search warrant in Tolleson. The search was the culmination of a months-long investigation and was conducted at a house near 91st Avenue and...
A Valley clinic owner accused of fraud told everyone she had cancer. Then she was asked to prove it in court
PHOENIX — An influential former Valley business owner with a history of lavish personal spending and fraudulent business practices now faces new questions about whether she was truthful about having stage 3 breast cancer. “Honestly, I never believed she had cancer,” said Michael Koehler, a former office administrator for...
Teenager and 4 adults hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after south Phoenix crash
PHOENIX — Five people including a teenager are in the hospital after a car crash in south Phoenix, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Crews responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th Street and Dobbins Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Car crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Phoenix Wednesday night, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles near 7th Avenue and Grant Street. As officers arrived on scene, they found an...
Fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix closes restaurant for 'unknown amount of time'
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but the restaurant will remain closed for some time, authorities said. Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 16th Street and Camelback Road for a "water flow indication"...
Police searching for suspect after two men shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening in west Phoenix. According to police, they are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police said both male victims had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Judge temporarily halts sweeps of homeless encampments in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities from...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
Firefighters evacuate Phoenix shop over 'threatening' letter
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a "threatening" letter received by a print shop business near 21st Avenue and Glendale Road. The shop was evacuated and closed off to the public Friday afternoon after firefighters were dispatched to investigate a suspicious letter. One employee was at the...
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
DNA left behind at 7-Eleven helps Mesa police catch stabbing suspect
MESA, Ariz. — DNA evidence left behind on a water bottle at a 7-Eleven store recently helped Mesa police identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed one of the store's employees earlier this year. The store clerk was attacked on Sept. 21 after a man came inside the 7-Eleven near...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
