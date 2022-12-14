ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

12 News

Gunshot heard during possible kidnapping in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a potential kidnapping involving a woman and her children that happened Sunday morning. Some details are unclear at this time, but officials said the kids were later found safe. Officers were reportedly called to the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road for...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident

PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix. Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

$600k worth of drugs, cash and guns seized by MCSO

TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than half a million dollars worth of drugs, cash, weapons, and jewelry following a search warrant in Tolleson. The search was the culmination of a months-long investigation and was conducted at a house near 91st Avenue and...
TOLLESON, AZ
12 News

Car crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Phoenix Wednesday night, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles near 7th Avenue and Grant Street. As officers arrived on scene, they found an...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police searching for suspect after two men shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening in west Phoenix. According to police, they are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police said both male victims had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Judge temporarily halts sweeps of homeless encampments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities from...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
12 News

Firefighters evacuate Phoenix shop over 'threatening' letter

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a "threatening" letter received by a print shop business near 21st Avenue and Glendale Road. The shop was evacuated and closed off to the public Friday afternoon after firefighters were dispatched to investigate a suspicious letter. One employee was at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
